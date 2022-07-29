Alicia Vikander Says Goodbye To Tomb Raider With Hollywood In Bidding War For IP Rights

MGM had until May to greenlight the film, now other production companies are looking to reprise the character.

A few days ago he was particularly pessimistic about the future of his role, but today there is already confirmation from several US media: Alicia Vikander will not be characterized as Lara Croft again after losing MGM IP rights. That does not mean that the character will be away from the big screen for a long time, and that is that in Hollywood they are already bidding to gain control of him.

According to The Wrap, the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer production company had until May of this year to greenlight a Tomb Raider sequel. It was not like that, and without the reasons for not continuing with the project having been revealed, several studios in the mecca of cinema have begun to position themselves to take over the IP. Of course, at the moment no names of the interested parties have been provided.

But whatever this future is, it no longer goes through Alicia Vikander or Misha Green, showrunner of Lovecraft Country, hired to direct the film in 2021.

The portal explains that the rights to the franchise have returned to its creators represented in Hollywood by Graham King since 2011.

Netflix is ​​working on a Tomb Raider animated series.

After the feature films of Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life released at the beginning of the century by Paramount, MGM took over the reins of the saga in a film reboot that hit theaters in 2018 with $275 million at the worldwide box office under distribution by Warner Bros.

However, there are more Tomb Raider projects in the works. Last year an animated series for Netflix was also confirmed, while Crystal Dynamic is already working on a new great video game in the saga after several years of emptiness.

