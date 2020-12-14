Alicia Vikander to Star in HBO Series ‘Irma Vep’ From Olivier Assayas

Alicia Vikander is teaming with French indie director Olivier Assayas for an HBO present.

The cabler has ordered “Irma Vep,” a restricted collection loosely based mostly on on Assayas’ 1996 movie of the identical identify, with Vikander in the lead function.

Assayas will write and direct the venture which revolves round Mira (Vikander), an American film star disillusioned by her profession and a latest breakup, who comes to France to star as “Irma Vep” in a remake of the French silent movie basic, “Les Vampires.” Set towards the backdrop of a lurid crime thriller, Mira struggles because the distinctions between herself and the character she performs start to blur and merge.

The unique movie debuted on the Cannes Movie Competition and starred Maggie Cheung as a fictionalized model of herself.

“When the chance arose to associate with Alicia and Olivier we jumped on the likelihood,” mentioned Francesca Orsi, government vp of HBO programming in a press release. “Olivier is a grasp at weaving distinctive narratives imbued with levity and drama and Alicia is without doubt one of the most versatile, celebrated actors of our time. They’ve an simple, distinct imaginative and prescient for the reimagining of Olivier’s cult basic movie, and we will’t wait to inform it with them.”

The collection hails from A24, increasing the studio’s relationship with HBO which additionally extends to crucial and viewers darling “Euphoria.” The latter’s creator Sam Levinson is on board to government produce alongside Assayas, Vikander, Sylvie Barthet, Ashley Levinson, Kevin Turen and Stuart Manashil.

Information of the “Irma Vep” collection comes nearly precisely a month after it emerged that Vikander is eyeing a lead function in a “Dial M for Homicide” anthology collection, which she is growing at MGM/UA Tv alongside “Boardwalk Empire” and “The Sopranos” alum Terence Winter.

“I’ve been a long-time admirer of Olivier and his work,” mentioned Vikander. “I’m very excited for us to work collectively, and to be part of the expanded universe of his excellent cult basic, ‘Irma Vep.’ There are loads of sensible folks coming collectively and I’m delighted to be partnering with HBO and A24 on this particular venture.”

“I’m immensely grateful to Alicia, A24, and HBO for giving me the unbelievable alternative to discover and increase Irma Vep in a collection format,” added Assayas. “This can be a comedy that may attempt to catch the zeitgeist the identical means the unique Irma Vep did, in a really totally different world, a really totally different period, that proper now feels gentle years away.”

Vikander is represented by Tavistock Wooden in the U.Ok. and UTA.