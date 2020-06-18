Alicia Witt’s Romantic Comedy ‘Fashionable Persuasion’ Bought by Myriad – Variety

Myriad Photos has acquired worldwide rights to the Alicia Witt romantic comedy “Fashionable Persuasion,” which is able to premiere on the Cannes Digital Market.

The movie, an adaptation of Jane Austen’s 1817 novel “Persuasion,” is directed by Alex Appel and Jonathan Lisecki from a script by Lisecki and Barbara Radecki. The movie additionally stars Liza Lapira, Daniela Pineda, Shane McRae and Bebe Neuwirth.

“Fashionable Persuasion” facilities on Witt’s character, a fortunately single and self-confessed workaholic who, after steadfastly rising to the highest of the ladder within the New York company publicity world, finds herself coming house each evening to her cat. When her agency is employed by a earlier love, long-lost emotions are stirred.

Myriad Photos president and CEO Kirk D’Amico stated: “We cherished Alex’s and Jonathan’s modern-day tackle the Jane Austen basic and are excited to start promoting this pleasant and intelligent romantic comedy. Alicia Witt and the sturdy supporting forged together with Bebe Neuwirth and Shane McRae humorously illuminate the challenges of entering into and sustaining relationships within the massive metropolis.”

“Fashionable Persuasion” is produced by Tangerine Leisure and Tortyfly Photos, which was based by Appel; “Persuasion” is the corporate’s inaugural title. Tangerine was co-founded by Amy Interest and Anne Hubbell with credit on “Paint It Black,” “Fortunate Them” and “The Final Chortle.”