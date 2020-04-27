Alien Day Has Arrived And Fans Are Having Too Much Fun

Nevertheless, if this yr’s rabid participation of Alien Day is any indication, the state of the Alien franchise is robust. It might solely be a matter of time earlier than one other film is launched, however whether or not or not that’ll be Ridley Scott’s imaginative and prescient or a completely rebooted model is but to be seen. Nonetheless, till that point comes, we’ll simply need to maintain revisiting the outdated motion pictures with whole abandon.