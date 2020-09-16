Alien Huang Lifeless: Taiwan Actor Was 36

Taiwanese singer, actor and entrepreneur Alien Huang (aka Huang Hong-Sheng) has died. He was 36.

Native police confirmed that Huang’s physique was discovered on Wednesday morning (native time) at his residence within the Beitou district of Taipei. The reason for loss of life has but to be decided, however his supervisor is predicted to make a press release later.

Native media has revealed a number of particulars which have but to be corroborated. Based on Apple Day by day Taiwan, Huang was sporting a high however no underwear on the time of his loss of life, and blood stains had been discovered on the ground. Huang’s physique was discovered mendacity within the hall exterior the toilet, United Day by day Information reported. The tub was crammed with water and the air-conditioner was on, the report stated. No medication, alcohol or indicators of pressured entry had been discovered.

Safety digicam footage confirmed that Huang returned residence by himself at 7.15 p.m. on Tuesday, and didn’t go away once more, native media stated. Huang’s father arrived on the residence at about 11 a.m. and found his son mendacity on the ground immobile. He then known as the police. Huang made his final social media look with an Instagram Tales publish of him enjoying with a canine on Sept. 15.

A former member of the Japanese-based boy band HC3, and likewise of Taiwanese band Cosmo, Huang (aka Xiao Gui or Little Ghost) had constructed a wide-ranging profession that features motion pictures “Din Tao: Chief of the Parade” and the latest “Appearing out of Love.”

However he’s higher often known as an actor in quite a few TV dramas and latterly as an everyday on 123 reveals, together with “100% Leisure” with Present Lo, and “Mr. Participant” with Jacky Wu.

In 2008 Huang additionally established Alien Evolution Studio, a clothes model that’s nonetheless in enterprise.

Condolences poured in from Taiwan’s leisure trade and followers. Huang’s former greatest buddy and accomplice, singer-actor Lo, expressed shock in an Instagram Tales publish. Singer-actress Raine Yang, who dated Huang whereas they had been nonetheless at school, stated by way of her supervisor that the agony of studying concerning the sudden loss of life of her past love was indescribable.

Huang is the third Asian superstar to have died on the age of 36 in three consecutive days. Japanese actress Ashina Sei is reported to have died by suicide on Sept. 14. Korean actress Oh In-hye was initially rescued from a suicide try, however ultimately died in hospital.

In case you or anybody you realize within the U.S. is having ideas of suicide, please name the Nationwide Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/assets. In different territories, please name your native suicide hotline.