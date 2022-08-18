Aliendro’s providential save that prevented Arsenal’s goal against River Plate for the Professional League

Aliendro’s save on the line

A boring match was seen in Sarandí between Arsenal and River Plate, who tied 0-0 for date 14 of the Professional League. Both offered little in the Julio Humberto Grondona Stadium and within the few plays left by the match there was a providential save from Rodrigo Allendro on the line, which prevented the fall of his fence and in some way the former Colón was responsible for the match ending even and goalless.

The 31-year-old midfielder’s reaction was key and came late in the game when Arsenal tried a little more. The chance was through a corner kick from the right: he headed Gustavo Canto, the ball bounced and it was right next to the post where Aliendro was located. The goalkeeper Franco Armani was in the middle and did not reach, but the reaction of his teammate allowed the deflection and the ball returned to the right. Then there was another cross from Arsenal, although it was rejected again and the danger disappeared from the River Plate area.

Those led by Marcelo Gallardo found themselves with a team that did not give anything away and in their redoubt sought to play the cast of Núñez as equals, who arrived in tune after the thrashing of Newell’s on the previous date at the Monumental.

The match was characterized by friction, inaccuracies that caused the match to be cut short and the areas were rarely visited. From the start Arsenal blocked their opponent and their players fought each ball as if it were the last.

The most important instances of the tie in Sarandí

While River Plate had more possession, although they failed to generate combinations with their well-footed midfielders like Juan Fernando Quintero, Nicholas De La Cruz and Augustine Palavecino. While the extreme Paul Solari tried, but could not be gravitational.

Without spaces, but neither with clarity to be able to overcome the rival, River Plate never felt comfortable with the match in Sarandí and as the clock ticked down in the last part of the game, a stopped ball could change history and Arsenal was close with Aliendro’s aforementioned reaction.

It was the fourth draw for Núñez’s team in the championship, which also has the same number of losses and six wins. After the elimination in the Copa Libertadores, the focus was on the local league to ensure their place in the next edition of the highest South American club tournament. At the moment he is achieving it by leading the annual table (the first three qualify), if not the key is to repeat the 2021 title, or win the Argentine Cup.

River Plate missed a good chance to get closer to the top as the sole leader of the championship, Atlético Tucumán, also drew 0-0 against Tigre on their visit to Victoria. The Millionaire was left with 22 points and is located 7 behind the Dean. However, the contest has just reached its halfway point and there are many units at stake.

KEEP READING

River Plate did not take advantage of the chance to get closer to the top: they equalized 0-0 against Arsenal

Atlético Tucumán could not beat Tigre, but will continue to be at the top of the Professional League