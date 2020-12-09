Aliens Sensational Reveal: Aliens are hidden on earth, do research, here is their whereabouts

Aliens are present among you and they have kept Mars as their secret base. They are hidden on earth and are also doing research work with countries like America-Israel. This sensational disclosure is made by Haim Eshed, former head of Israel’s space security program. They claimed that the aliens actually exist and are secretly in contact with Israel apart from America. Also Read – Donald Trump told America ‘Third World Country’, said- This election is a cause of embarrassment

Not only this, he has also told that the outgoing President of America, Donald Trump knows this thing very well. He also claimed that the presence of aliens has been kept hidden because humanity is not ready for it yet.

Hime Ished told – Aliens also have their own organization

According to the Jerusalem Post's report, Haim Eshed has told an Israeli newspaper that the US and Israel have been working with Aliens for a long time, but their existence remains a mystery because humans Not ready for this yet. He even said that the aliens have their own organization named Galactic Federation.

Trump was about to reveal, aliens stopped

Hime Ished, who worked with Israel’s space security program from 1981 to 2010, said that US President Donald Trump was about to reveal the presence of aliens, but aliens in the Galactic Federation prevented him from doing so. They do not want to create any kind of mass hysteria.

US-Aliens have reached an agreement

Haime Ished has told the Israeli newspaper that he can confirm the existence of aliens, as he claims that they have been with us for a long time. Along with this, he has also said that there is an agreement between the aliens and the American government. They are experimenting and want to rule us.

Underground space base is kept on Mars

Ished has made another claim that there is an Underground Space Base on Mars, in which American astronauts and aliens are working together for the betterment of the Federation.