Aligarh Muslim University centenary celebration: PM to address in a short time, will be heard in more than 100 countries

Aligarh Muslim University centenary celebration: Today, the establishment of Aligarh Muslim University has completed 100 years. On this occasion, there will be a virtual address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi joining as the Chief Guest in the centenary year celebrations of Aligarh Muslim University on Tuesday. Apart from Aligarh, this PM's address will be heard in more than 100 countries of the world. According to an estimate, more than one crore people in the country and the world will listen to the Prime Minister's address.

100 years ago i.e. in December 1920, the then Vice Chancellor Mohammad Ali Mohammad Khan Raja Saheb formally started AMU. PM Modi is going to make the centenary celebrations of AMU very special with his address in a while.

This opportunity is very special because after 56 years, a Prime Minister will give his address in Aligarh Muslim University. Earlier in 1964, the then Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri addressed the convocation of AMU. Although some students have spoken about opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address, but most students say that if there is no corona, then the Prime Minister would come here and we would welcome him.