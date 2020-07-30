Aline Brosh McKenna’s Lean Machine Hires Heather Morris as VP

Heather Morris has come onboard at Aline Brosh McKenna’s manufacturing firm, Lean Machine, to serve as vice chairman of growth and manufacturing.

In her new position, Morris will assist determine and develop initiatives for Lean Machine. The corporate is at the moment underneath a multi-year total deal at ABC Studios.

Morris was most not too long ago at Kaling Worldwide, the place she labored throughout TV and movie on initiatives together with “Late Night time,” “By no means Have I Ever,” and Hulu’s “4 Weddings and a Funeral.” Previous to Kaling Worldwide, Morris was at Sony Photos. She joins the beforehand introduced director of growth at Lean Machine, Emily Rasenick.

“Heather has unbelievable style and a powerful eye for locating attention-grabbing, related, writer-driven materials,” says Brosh McKenna, “I stay up for persevering with to construct the corporate together with her and Emily.”

Brosh McKenna was beforehand underneath an total at CBS Tv Studios, the place she and Rachel Bloom co-created the Emmy-winning CW collection “Loopy Ex-Girlfriend,” on which she additionally served as showrunner along with directing the season finales of all 4 seasons. She can be identified for writing the hit 2006 movie “The Satan Wears Prada.”

Lean Machine’s first introduced challenge is the collection “Hit” at Hulu, which follows a younger pop star struggling to put in writing her debut album who will get caught in a songwriting bootcamp organized by the anxious execs at her file label.

The corporate additionally has mutliple function initiatives in growth. These embody “Your Place or Mine” at Netflix, with Reese Witherspoon hooked up to play the lead position and produce.