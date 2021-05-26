Alisha Thomas Wiki, Biography, Age, Songs, Photographs

Alisha Thomas Biography

Identify Alisha Thomas
Actual Identify Alisha Thomas
Nickname Alisha
Career Singer & Manufacturer
Date of Start But to be up to date
Age But to be up to date
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Boyfriends NA
Husband NA
Kids NA
Faith Christian
Tutorial Qualification BA Industry Management
Faculty But to be up to date
School College of Maryland, Baltimore County
Spare time activities Tune and Dance
Start Position But to be up to date
Place of birth But to be up to date
Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Nationality Indian

Alisha Thomas Legitimate Social Profiles

fb.com/alishathomasmusic

twitter.com/alisha_thomas

instagram.com/alisha_thomas

youtube.com/person/alishathomasofficial

Fascinating information about Alisha Thomas

  • Her music used to be positioned in KM Tune Conservatory within the class of Perfect Authentic Music within the 2017 Academy Awards.
  • Alisha is a former worker of Willow Creek Group Church which is positioned in Chicago.
  • She held club for an Indian track band NAFS which used to be based through mythical musician AR Rahman.

Films Checklist

  • Maari Kollywood movie – 2015 (Position: Playback singer)
  • Le Musk English film (Position: Manufacturer)
  • Pet Kollywood movie – 2019 (Position: Playback Singer)
  • Frozen 2 Hollywood film in Tamil and Telugu – 2019 (Position: Playback Singer)

Take a look at the most recent pictures of singer Alisha Thomas,

Alisha Thomas

Alisha Thomas
Alisha Thomas
Alisha Thomas
Alisha Thomas
Alisha Thomas
Alisha Thomas
Alisha Thomas
Alisha Thomas
Alisha Thomas

