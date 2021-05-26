Alisha Thomas Wiki, Biography, Age, Songs, Photographs

Alisha Thomas Biography
|Identify
|Alisha Thomas
|Actual Identify
|Alisha Thomas
|Nickname
|Alisha
|Career
|Singer & Manufacturer
|Date of Start
|But to be up to date
|Age
|But to be up to date
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Circle of relatives
|Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|NA
|Husband
|NA
|Kids
|NA
|Faith
|Christian
|Tutorial Qualification
|BA Industry Management
|Faculty
|But to be up to date
|School
|College of Maryland, Baltimore County
|Spare time activities
|Tune and Dance
|Start Position
|But to be up to date
|Place of birth
|But to be up to date
|Present Town
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Nationality
|Indian
Fascinating information about Alisha Thomas
- Her music used to be positioned in KM Tune Conservatory within the class of Perfect Authentic Music within the 2017 Academy Awards.
- Alisha is a former worker of Willow Creek Group Church which is positioned in Chicago.
- She held club for an Indian track band NAFS which used to be based through mythical musician AR Rahman.
Films Checklist
- Maari Kollywood movie – 2015 (Position: Playback singer)
- Le Musk English film (Position: Manufacturer)
- Pet Kollywood movie – 2019 (Position: Playback Singer)
- Frozen 2 Hollywood film in Tamil and Telugu – 2019 (Position: Playback Singer)
Take a look at the most recent pictures of singer Alisha Thomas,