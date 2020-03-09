Alison Brie: 7 Things You Need To Know About The GLOW Star

Alison Brie Used To Be A Clown At Birthday Events

Everybody has to start out someplace. If you’re a hungry actor seeking to make a residing on your artwork, you usually need to be artful in your efforts. On the subject of Alison Brie, she took an uncommon path throughout her early days. Particularly, Brie carried out as a clown for birthday events. Hey, it is a residing!

As Brie defined in a 2017 video with Marie Claire, she spent a summer season attending youngsters’s birthday events as a clown, in addition to just a few different characters like Snow White (which she thought-about her finest), Cinderella, and a Powderpuff Lady (which she thought-about her worst). Finally, Brie admits she stop the career as a result of it obtained “too tense.” Ultimately, whereas she was entertaining a bunch of younger youngsters, the job itself wasn’t fairly amusing riot, as you may seemingly think about. Though it has been just a few years since her clown days, Alison Brie nonetheless is aware of just a few methods of the commerce, together with balloon animals.