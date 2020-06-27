Alison Brie Regrets Voicing Vietnamese ‘BoJack Horseman’ Character – Variety

Alison Brie says she regrets voicing Diane Nguyen, a Vietnamese American character, on Netflix’s “BoJack Horseman.”

“In hindsight, I want that I didn’t voice the character of Diane Nguyen. I now perceive that folks of colour ought to all the time voice individuals of colour. We missed a terrific alternative to signify the Vietnamese American group precisely and respectfully, and for that I’m really sorry. I applaud all those that stepped away from their voiceover roles in current days. I’ve realized lots from them,” Brie posted on her Instagram account on Friday evening.

“BoJack Horseman” creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg additionally commented on Brie’s casting earlier within the week on Twitter. He admitted there was by no means a Vietnamese author on the present, however he did rent a Vietnamese advisor for an episode during which Diane visits the nation.

“We should always have employed a Vietnamese author and a Vietnamese actress to play Diane — or if not that, modified the character to match who we did rent,” Bob-Waksberg wrote.

Brie’s feedback on her character come after a number of actors have stepped down from voicing individuals of colour on animated reveals.

On Wednesday, Jenny Slate and Kristen Bell introduced they’d be exiting their voice roles as biracial characters on “Huge Mouth” and “Central Park,” respectively. Mike Henry, who voiced Cleveland Brown on “Household Man” since 1999, gave up his function on Friday. “The Simpsons” producers additionally issued an announcement saying they’d not enable white actors to voice non-white characters on the sequence. For a few years, the present drew controversy for Hank Azaria’s portrayal of the Indian character Apu.