Alison Hammond to explore Black British history for ITV as new commissions announced

ITV has announced a slate of programmes to mark Black History Month this October, together with a model new documentary from This Morning presenter Alison Hammond.

Alison Hammond: Again to College will see the tv persona journey to key historic websites all around the UK, together with Hadrian’s Wall and Hampton Courtroom, to explore British history from a unique angle.

Her journey will uncover Black figures all through the ages who had been massively vital in shaping the history of our nation however have been ignored in textbooks and faculty curriculums.

The programme can even handle how history is presently taught in British faculties, as many have demanded pressing reform within the wake of the Black Lives Matter motion.

Additionally becoming a member of ITV’s line-up is a model new panel present titled Sorry, I Didn’t Know, which goals to take a look at our data of untold tales and unsung heroes.

Hosted by Kate & Koji star Jimmy Akingbola, the sequence will showcase up-and-coming comedians from numerous backgrounds as they embrace the lack of understanding all of us have when it comes to Black history.

The laughs hold coming with Black Comedy Legends, a one-off documentary celebrating the best Black comedians of our time by archive footage and superstar interviews.

The particular will explore the legacy of Black comics from a long time previous, such as Yorkshireman Charlie Williams, all the best way up to immediately’s rising stars like Chewing Gum and I Might Destroy You creator Michaela Coel.

Final however not least, ITV Information presenter Charlene White is the driving drive behind a new format titled Charlene and Buddies, which can air concurrently on ITV and CITV.

The programme goals to have interaction younger viewers in a dialogue of racism, utilising quick animated tales of kids’s real-life experiences of such discrimination, fascinating info and prime specialists to handle burning questions.

Satmohan Panesar, who has overseen commissioning for Black History Month, mentioned: “These programmes span Factual, Leisure, and Youngsters’s in an effort to attain out to viewers throughout the board in any respect ranges.

“We hope viewers will benefit from the unimaginable tales, great leisure and interesting individuals they give attention to as we take a look at Britain from a significant and completely different perspective and have fun the contribution of Black individuals to Britain’s story, our tradition and our lives.”

As well as to these new choices, ITV will likely be revealing particular Black History Month branding all through October, designed by Black artists together with Hamed Maiye, Neequaye Dreph Dsane, King Owusu, Alfie Kungu and Carleen De Sözer.

Older programmes, together with David Harewood’s Within the Shadow of Mary Seacole and Martin Luther King by Trevor McDonald, will likely be made out there to stream on ITV Hub.

ITV’s Black History Month programmes will air all through October. When you’re wanting for one thing to watch tonight, take a look at our TV Information.