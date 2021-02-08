Alisson’s two blunders in Manchester City’s 4-1 win against Liverpool

Alisson’s mistakes in Manchester City’s 4-1 win over Liverpool

This Sunday the Manchester City took a giant step towards a new Premier League title. The celestial cast thrashed 4-1 at Liverpool in a day in which the Manchester United and Leicester City they left points along the way and thus he is on his way to conquer the domestic competition which still has 15 days ahead.

After a very even first half and with few spaces, the emotions arrived in the complement. The proper name of the afternoon was that of the German Ilkay Gundogan, author of a double, but who had previously missed a penalty by throwing it over the crossbar. The other goals of City were signed Raheem Sterling, at 76 minutes and Phil Foden, at 83. For his part, the Egyptian Mohamed Salah had yelled the partial 1-1.

One of the great culprits of Liverpool’s defeat was its goalkeeper, Alisson Becker, who missed two of the four goals. The Brazilian was imprecise with his feet and in the second goal of Guardiola’s team he gave the ball to Foden, after having received a pass behind Fabinho, which allowed the British to overflow and attend Gundogan.

Three minutes later, the goalkeeper failed again when he looked for a teammate with a low pass with his feet, but he hit a rival and again the City changed that recovery by goal, thanks to a popcorn of Sterling.

City beat Liverpool 4-1 and stretched their gap at the top (Reuters)

At a press conference, Jürgen Klopp He referred to the two plays in which his goalkeeper was the protagonist: “Ali has saved our lives many times and tonight he made two mistakes, that’s right,” said the German and added: “You cannot hide them now. It is true that we did not give him many options, especially the first one. Maybe his feet were cold or something. “

The defeat leaves the Liverpool 10 points behind the leader City, in fourth place and the coach admitted that his goal for the rest of the league season is to stay with a place in the next Champions League: “That is our main objective. There are enough games to play to ensure them, but we have to win games. If we play like we did for a long time tonight, we will win games. “

The Reds, who had until a few weeks ago a record of 68 games without losing at home, have fallen in the last three, something that had not happened since 1963. For his part, the City has 14 consecutive victories, 10 in the Premier League.

