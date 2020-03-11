Alita: Battle Angel Actor Thinks There Should Be More Than One Sequel

Go away a Remark
Warning: SPOILERS for Alita: Battle Angel forward!
Since its launch just a little over a yr in the past, the passionate fanbase for Robert Rodriguez’s Alita: Battle Angel has been preventing the nice combat, going to spectacular measures making an attempt to persuade the powers that be to greenlight a sequel movie. As of but the nice works of the Alita Military haven’t borne fruit, however they’re conserving hope alive that ultimately Disney will determine to provide us extra of the battle angel.
A sequel could also be step one, however one of many stars of the movie has much more lofty desires. Alita: Battle Angel star Keean Johnson, who performed Hugo within the first movie, thinks there ought to truly be a couple of sequel to the sci-fi movie, saying:
After listening to stuff from [James Cameron] and Robert [Rodriguez] about the place the world might go – I feel the extra that would come out, the higher it’d get. There’s so many various issues that would occur and a lot materials.
Followers could also be holding out hope for only one extra Alita sequel to start out with, however Keean Johnson believes that the potential is there for a lot extra. As he tells UNILAD, that perception is predicated on what the actor heard from producer James Cameron and director Robert Rodriguez about the place future movies might go and the way a lot materials there’s to attract upon for these hypothetical movies.
After listening to Cameron and Rodriguez’s feedback about all of the various things that would occur if this story have been to proceed on the large display, Keean Johnson is now satisfied that there’s sufficient story to assist not only one sequel, however a number of of them. And Keean Johnson desires to see it too, even when he may not be part of it following his character’s loss of life in Alita: Battle Angel.
Keean Johnson, who not too long ago starred in Roland Emmerich’s Halfway, appears to echo the pleas of many Alita: Battle Angel followers too in his beliefs about this franchise’s potential. He appears to assume that the extra Alita sequels come out and the extra this world and these characters are explored, the higher the movies and the franchise would get.
It’s an attention-grabbing level that absolutely many Alita followers would agree with, however it’s sadly a kind of issues that’s merely unprovable conjecture till a sequel movie truly will get made. One factor that isn’t up for debate although, particularly after Alita: Battle Angel’s cliffhanger-ish ending, is the truth that there’s extra story to inform. There’s loads of supply materials for Alita 2 to benefit from.
Alita: Battle Angel is predicated on the Battle Angel Alita or Gunmn manga by Yukito Kishiro. Though Robert Rodriguez’s movie will not be a one-to-one adaptation, it’s my understanding that it solely covers roughly two volumes price of story. The manga has 9 volumes total. We’ve heard from Robert Rodriguez about how James Cameron mainly had notes for a complete trilogy of Alita movies mapped out, presumably drawing from the remainder of this supply materials.
So Keean Johson is true, the fabric is completely there for a couple of sequel to Alita: Battle Angel. Will it occur although? It’s anybody’s guess at this level and simply because there’s a story to inform doesn’t imply it is sensible as a enterprise determination to inform it.
Alita: Battle Angel was not an affordable film and there’s no method a sequel could be both in the event you wished to match the primary film and do the fabric justice. It’s actually a matter of whether or not or not Alita might develop and whether or not sequel movies might turn out to be extra profitable than the primary film. Keean Johnson definitely thinks so.
It’s an attention-grabbing factor, as a result of how a lot of an opportunity do you give new would-be blockbuster franchises to develop? The Quick and the Livid didn’t have $1+ billion blockbusters straight away and the MCU wasn’t what it’s now at first. Sport of Thrones didn’t begin as a worldwide phenomenon, it took time to get there, time it was granted. The Mummy killed the Darkish Universe straight away. Alita wasn’t an entire flop, critically or commercially, however its field workplace didn’t demand a sequel both.
So it stays a ready sport to see if the individuals with the ability to make Alita 2 occur see the identical potential that Keean Johnson and so many followers see.
Take a look at our 2020 Launch Schedule to see what films you’ll be able to sit up for this yr and keep tuned to CinemaBlend for the newest film information.
