Alita Battle Angel Ending: What Happened, What Almost Happened And What Happens Next

It’s been over a yr since Alita: Battle Angel’s ending enticed viewers with the primary hints at the place a possible sequel might go. Whereas author/director Robert Rodriguez’s fan favourite adaptation solely scratches the floor of writer Yukito Kishiro’s landmark manga Gunnm (also referred to as Battle Angel Alita), the ending may very well be seen as each a becoming finale to the journey of Alita (Rosa Salazar), in addition to a launching pad to one thing larger.
That larger destiny is what we’d like to debate at this time, because the potential for what has been unofficially named Alita: Fallen Angel is one thing that would result in a bigger, extra in depth franchise. To not point out, the topic of a sequel has change into the precedence for followers far and huge that decision themselves part of the net motion often called the Alita Military.
You realize of the fan marketing campaign for a sequel, however why does it exist? Ought to there be a sequel to Alita: Battle Angel? Fairly merely, sure there needs to be, and it’s due to the work already laid into the material of the franchise. Which begins with how this primary movie ended.
What Happened At The Finish Of Alita: Battle Angel
We attain the tip of Alita: Battle Angel and see two of the movie’s best plot threads intertwining right into a sorrowful, however energizing path ahead. These two occasions make up the third act of the movie, which begins with a reasonably large loss for Alita.
The Dying of Hugo
After saving his life, through a cybernetic physique for his natural head, Alita’s boyfriend Hugo (Keenan Jackson) tries to make a run as much as the forbidden metropolis of Zalem. Chasing him all the way down to the cables that join this floating fortress to the lower-class neighborhood of Iron Metropolis, Alita tries to speak Hugo down, in worry of dropping him for good.
Her worries are realized because the shadowy nemesis often called Nova (Edward Norton) triggers a protection mechanism that Alita herself confronted off towards in her earlier life: a hoop of rotating spikes. Hugo is generally damaged by the spikes, nevertheless it’s Alita’s incapacity to carry onto his stays that in the end kills him. A tearful goodbye sees Hugo plummet to the bottom, and Alita: Battle Angel’s protagonist grieving.
Alita’s Quest For Vengeance
There’s just one approach Alita goes to have the ability to go as much as Zalem and actual her revenge. As Alita: Battle Angel defined, by way of its protagonist’s love of the long run sport Motorball, as soon as an athlete attains the rank of Ultimate Champion, they get to go straight as much as Zalem as a reward.
Elevating her sword to the air, with Nova seeing this for himself, Alita is now able to compete to change into Ultimate Champion. Although her true purpose is obvious to the viewers: she’s able to avenge Hugo’s dying.
What Almost Happened At The Finish Of Alita: Battle Angel
The ending that we noticed shut out Alita: Battle Angel traces up with the eventual destiny of Hugo within the pages of Battle Angel Alita’s manga counterpart. Nevertheless, there’s a particular function on the house video launch to Robert Rodriguez’s movie that exhibits a really completely different destiny for our star-crossed couple, and it’s implications have been fairly main.
Hugo Was Supposed To Survive The Ending
In a reel of idea artwork put collectively in 2005, again when producer James Cameron was nonetheless creating what was initially known as Battle Angel Alita, Hugo and Alita’s assembly on the cables to Zalem really ended with our hero sustaining her grip on her boyfriend. Certain by love, and a standard trigger, they descend again to Earth, fortunately ever after.
Unusually sufficient, this ending noticed Alita herself being the one pursued, as her reminiscences of her mission to destroy Zalem encourage her to be the one which snaps. Hugo talks her down, nearly will get destroyed within the course of, and the 2 return dwelling as we see in the remainder of the reel.
Alita And Hugo Would Have Continued Their Journey Collectively
The top of Alita: Battle Angel’s older idea artwork reel sees Hugo narrating the times to come back for the 2 revolutionaries. Whereas we don’t have a number of information to go by, we do hear him discuss “the woman who got here down from the sky to destroy the world, however as an alternative selected to put it aside”.
Iron Metropolis now is aware of the legend of the Battle Angel, and Hugo’s love for Alita is as sturdy as ever. How lengthy that fortunately ever after would have been query to ask after that time, as once more, Hugo does die in Battle Angel Alita. So it was most likely solely a matter of time earlier than the proposed motion pictures adopted swimsuit.
What Happens Next In Alita: Fallen Angel
Sadly, there’s no official phrase on a possible sequel to Alita: Battle Angel. Whereas Robert Rodriguez and numerous forged members nonetheless need to make it occur, there’s nonetheless a little bit of an air of uncertainty as to the place the would-be franchise matches in Disney’s general plans. Which is a giant bummer, as a result of the next notes appear to point the place Alita: Fallen Angel was going to take issues.
Alita’s Grudge In opposition to Nova Continues
You don’t forged Edward Norton as your villain in Alita: Battle Angel for nothing. Rodriguez himself defined in an interview with ComingSoon.internet that Norton’s function as Nova was considered one of three uncredited cameos that had the aim of laying down future groundwork.
High that with that final shot of Nova, in his full, unobstructed Nortonian glory, smiling in an evil method, and it’s settled. Alita: Fallen Angel was clearly going to see Rosa Salazar’s cyborg warrior scrapping with this veritable determine of evil, and we would have even heard Edward Norton talking by way of his personal voice for a change.
Motorball Would Presumably Be A Focus For Alita: Fallen Angel
Motorball can be an necessary piece of the puzzle for Alita: Fallen Angel’s potential story. Which results in the second uncredited cameo in Alita: Battle Angel, courtesy of Jai Courtney’s Motorball competitor Jashugan, who’s seen throughout a fast second between Motorball matches.
Whereas Alita was studying the ropes of the game from Hugo in Alita: Battle Angel, her profession can be taking off at first of Alita: Fallen Angel. Which means Jashugan would both be a priceless mentor, or a strong enemy, to our hero’s persevering with journey.
We’ll Most likely Study Extra About Alita’s Previous
Our ultimate future proofing cameo comes from mutual collaborator of Robert Rodriguez and James Cameron, Michelle Rodriguez. As her character of Gelda options prominently within the flashbacks to the occasions previous Alita: Battle Angel, a number of Alita’s previous life as a United Republic of Mars (URM) soldier is fleshed out by way of reminiscences of their time as siblings in arms.
Alita: Fallen Angel would greater than seemingly carry that torch, as the fun of Motorball and the mounting combat towards Nova would set off extra reminiscences like these we’ve already seen. There’s tons of room for previous exploration, as additionally seen within the particular options for Alita: Battle Angel. All that has to occur is for the proper set of circumstances to set off these valuable particulars.
The Destruction Of Zalem Is The Endgame
Irrespective of what number of sequels Alita: Battle Angel spawns, and there’s a number of materials to attract from if Robert Rodriguez paces himself, the endgame is all the identical. Zalem should fall, simply as Gelda had informed Alita earlier than they have been separated in fight. As Nova guidelines over Zalem, and in flip Iron Metropolis, this reign of terror has to cease someway.
And there’s loads of extra surprises, twists, and turns down the street for Alita: Fallen Angel and future movies to tackle. Even Nova himself has some sneaky methods of continuous the combat, as an adversary of his crafty isn’t simply bested. So taking down town within the sky might be the perfect guess for a possible franchise showstopper.
Even and not using a sequel, author/director Robert Rodriguez loves the ending Alita: Battle Angel. By itself, Alita proves she’s a warrior price championing, and she or he’s going to have her revenge a method or one other.
Ought to we get to see one other journey on the planet of the famed battle angel, then there’s a path that’s already laid out for Alita: Fallen Angel to observe. All that has to occur is for these answerable for the sequence to reply the decision of its fandom; and it’s a name that received’t be going away any time quickly.
Do you have to need to revisit Alita: Battle Angel, or if you happen to haven’t seen it for your self, you’ll be able to all the time benefit from HBO Max’s 7-day free trial provide, and stream the movie by way of their digital library. Additionally, if you happen to’re trying to learn all the unique run of Battle Angel Alita’s manga, you’ll be able to go to Comixology and buy these books digitally, within the title of additional analysis.
