Alita Battle Angel Ending: What Happened, What Almost Happened And What Happens Next

Warning: spoilers for Alita: Battle Angel are in play. For those who haven’t seen the movie but, and need to stay unspoiled, alter your dial again to the 21st century and return to the current day.

It’s been over a yr since Alita: Battle Angel’s ending enticed viewers with the primary hints at the place a possible sequel might go. Whereas author/director Robert Rodriguez’s fan favourite adaptation solely scratches the floor of writer Yukito Kishiro’s landmark manga Gunnm (also referred to as Battle Angel Alita), the ending may very well be seen as each a becoming finale to the journey of Alita (Rosa Salazar), in addition to a launching pad to one thing larger.