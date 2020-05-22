General News

Alita: Battle Angel Producer Sends A Funny Message To Fans Demanding That Alita Sequel

May 22, 2020
4 Min Read
Alita: Battle Angel Alita ready to face off against security bots

Because the trustworthy web followers who’ve demanded HBO Max launch the Snyder Lower of Justice League have lastly had their want granted, there’s an equally devoted fanbase that has referred to as for Alita: Battle Angel to get a sequel. Offering some extra of the inspiration he all the time has, producer Jon Landau has despatched the Alita Military a humorous message that hits upon two crucial topics close to and expensive to his coronary heart.

On his official Instagram platform, Jon Landau broadcasted his message, with the next t-shirt:

Right here’s to the The Alita Military and the entire followers of Alita: Battle Angel. Hope you might be staying wholesome and protected. #alitabattleangel #washyourhands #alitaarmy #rosasalazar

Clearly relating to touchdown an Alita: Battle Angel sequel, that’s one thing that Jon Landau himself has spoken in the direction of up to now. And simply as he mentioned to the folks earlier than, there’s going to must be some unavoidable noise aimed on the Disney executives who make such selections.

However naturally, Jon Landau can be a proponent of hygienic security in the course of the present well being disaster that’s ravaging the world. A lot as he has been doing up to now couple of weeks, he confirmed off this message on his t-shirt as properly, telling of us not solely to demand that Alita: Battle Angel sequel, however to additionally wash their palms.

These topics actually haven’t gone out of fashion, because the well being disaster and the potential for one more Alita: Battle Angel movie are each fixed wells of response on the web. This is likely to be one of many final free moments Jon Landau will get to ship out these enjoyable messages, as manufacturing on the movie that makes up his day job, Avatar 2, is about to renew filming once more.

With a December 2021 launch date to maintain in view, the primary of a number of sequels in James Cameron’s Avatar franchise was underway with manufacturing earlier than having to close down. However as we noticed most not too long ago, the teasing has begun pertaining to Jon Landau and James Cameron’s return to engaged on the subsequent chapter of Pandorian historical past. That’s appeared to be fairly a moist enterprise, as underwater filming has occupied plenty of the newest section of Avatar 2’s manufacturing.

A lot because the Alita Military has up to now, it’s the appropriate time for Alita: Battle Angel’s followers to maintain elevating the profile of this potential sequel. With many charities on the lookout for contributions to fight the present worldwide well being disaster, the philanthropic spine of this highly effective fan collective has loads of possibilities to maintain the message rising, whereas serving to these in want.

Within the meantime, everybody must be washing their palms, and renting or streaming Alita: Battle Angel, because the battles in assist of an Alita sequel and preserving hygienic might be fought on the identical time! In the meantime, Avatar 2 is at present slated to come back out on December 17, 2021.


