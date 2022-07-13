All 2022 Emmy Award Nominations, Led via Simplest Murders within the Development and Ozark

Las 2022 Emmy Award nominations they are right here and, unsurprisingly, acquainted names like Higher Name Saul, The Squid Recreation and Ted Lasso are in attendance. Alternatively, Simplest Murders within the Development has won probably the most traction, with Steve Martin and Martin Quick being nominated for Remarkable Lead Actor in a Comedy Collection for his or her roles on this true crime sequence.
Different notable sequence come with Ozark, which has nominations in 3 primary drama classes, in addition to Yellowjackets, Barry and Succession, all praised via lovers and critics.
Right here you may have the checklist with the entire nominees for the 2022 Emmy Awards:
Absolute best Selection Tv Collection
- The Day-to-day Display With Trevor Noah
- Jimmy Kimmel Are living!
- Final Week This night With John Oliver
- The Overdue Display With Stephen Colbert
Remarkable Comedy Collection
- Abbott School
- Barry
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Simplest murders within the construction
- Ted Lasso
- What we do within the shadows
Remarkable Lead Actress in a Comedy Collection
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- 5th Brunson, Abbott School
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Elle Fanning, The Nice
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Jean Good, Hacks
Remarkable Lead Actor in a Comedy Collection
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- Invoice Hader, Barry
- Nicholas Hoult, The Nice
- Steve Martin, Simplest murders within the construction
- Martin Quick, Simplest murders within the construction
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Featured festival program
- The Superb Race
- Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Large Grrrls
- Nailed It!
- Rupaul’s Drag Race
- Most sensible Chef
- The Voice
Absolute best Restricted or Anthology Collection
- Dopesick
- The Dropout
- Who’s Anna?
- Pam & Tommy
- The White Lotus
Remarkable Lead Actor in a Restricted or Anthology Collection or Film
- Colin Firth, The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield, By way of mandate from heaven
- Oscar Isaac, Secrets and techniques of a Marriage
- Michael Keaton, Dopesick
- Himesh Patel, Station 11
- Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Remarkable Lead Actress in a Restricted or Anthology Collection or Film
- Toni Collette, The Staircase
- Julia Garner, Who’s Anna?
- Lily James, Pam And Tommy
- Sarah Paulson, American Crime Tale: El caso Lewinsky
- Margaret Qualley, Maid
- Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Remarkable Drama Collection
- Higher Name Saul
- Euphoria
- Ozark
- Separation
- The Squid Recreation
- Stranger Issues
- Succession
- Yellowjackets
Lead Actress in a Drama Collection
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Melanie Lynsey, Yellowjackets
- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Display
- Zendaya, Euphoria
Lead Actor in a Drama Collection
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Lee Jung-jae, The Squid Recreation
- Bob Odenkirk, Higher Name Saul
- Adam Scott, Separation
- Jeremy Sturdy, Succession