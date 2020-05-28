All 36 fabulous Queer Eye episodes, ranked from basic-basic-basic to YAAAS

Queer Eye could solely have launched on Netflix in 2018, however the Fab 5 have already racked up quite a bit of episodes – placing out 4 seasons and a four-part particular, with a fifth season on the way in which.

So in the event you’re contemplating a little bit of a re-watch, or in the event you’re questioning the place to begin, I’ve ranked all the episodes from worst to finest. Disclaimer: it was actually onerous to select as a result of I really like Queer Eye!

That is, in fact, solely a matter of my very own subjective opinion… however listed here are all 36 Queer Eye episodes, what occurs in them, and why I’m completely proper to rank them on this order:

36. Under Common Joe, S1 Ep 7: Joe is an aspiring humorist, 33, who lives in his childhood bed room at his dad and mom’ home. He lacks confidence and cash. The Fab 5 assist him learn the way to costume and current himself confidently, and transfer him downstairs into his dad and mom’ basement (extra of an improve than it sounds). However (being harsh for a second) they perhaps additionally want to encourage him to contemplate different profession paths. (Sorry.)

35. Japan season episode 3, The Very best Lady: Kae has been nominated by her mum and sister. Bullied since childhood, she’s now 23 and dwelling at residence and making an attempt to make it as a manga illustrator. Netflix says she “discovers the power to break by means of the negativity”, but it surely looks like there’s extra occurring than the Queer Eye guys can repair with a makeover and a pep discuss.

34. Massive Little Lies, S2 Ep 6: As Netflix places it, Ari is “a jobless sofa potato who can’t cease mendacity is pressured to begin contemporary and inform his mum the reality: that he didn’t truly graduate from faculty.” Ari is just not probably the most sympathetic Queer Eye topic, however some robust love places him again heading in the right direction.

33. Dega Don’t, S1 Ep 3: This was one of many most-discussed episodes when the primary sequence got here out. 36-year-old Cory is a former marine, cop, and NASCAR fanatic, an all-American man with a spouse and two daughters. There’s a scene within the automotive the place Karamo tells Cory patiently how scary and harmful it may be for African People to encounter cops, and Cory acknowledges that – but in addition repeatedly equates that have with the “stereotyping” he experiences as a cop. Whereas it’s offered as an excellent instance of opening up dialogue, and whereas Karamo clearly sees it as a hit, it didn’t sit proper with everybody – and it doesn’t sit proper with me.

32. Japan season – Ep 4, Bringing Attractive Again: Makoto was nominated by his boss, who’s seen he’s completely caught in a rut: he’s shy and timid, he lives on takeaway meals, his flat is a multitude and most significantly he’s completely disconnected from his spouse. They’re extra like flatmates and the wedding is completely sexless. By the tip of the episode Makoto has taken some large steps to re-igniting issues along with his spouse, however the Queer Eye guys are a bit out of their depth right here.

31. Unleash the Attractive Beast, S2 Ep 3: A pleasant however non-standout episode a few bartender and father-of-two whose spouse thinks he’s a “ginormous slob”. Can Leo turn into a bit extra presentable in time for a parent-teacher mixer on the finish of the week? It’s a low-stakes occasion, however actually the final word purpose is to impress his spouse a bit bit extra.

30. Sloth to Slay, S3 Ep 7: Shy gamer (and anime fanatic) Thomas is about to flip 21. His sister (who he lives with) desires him to be a bit extra sociable and get out of his consolation zone and cease simply consuming tater tots. By the tip he appears to be having fun with life a bit extra away from the pc display.

29. Camp Guidelines, S1 Ep 5: Bobby’s life is tiring simply to watch. He’s a devoutly Christian father-of-six who holds down two jobs to help his household, his home is cramped, and all the pieces is chaotic. His spouse continues to be form of unhappy she by no means bought a flowery marriage ceremony all these years in the past, so he will get a a lot better haircut and and good garments and levels a do-over. It’s candy.

28. Make Ted Nice Once more, S2 Ep 8: “The ‘hipster mayor’ of a small city has actually large plans,” says Netflix. “However first he wants to improve his look in order that others will begin taking him severely.” Nonetheless, I’m nonetheless unsure Jonathan ought to have shaved his complete beard off.

27. When Robert Met Jamie, S3 Ep 4: A pleasant episode stuffed with affirmation and self-confidence constructing. Robert’s getting married on the finish of the week, and the Queer Eye guys are on the town to assist him with physique picture points about his weight and ensure he feels nice on the marriage ceremony.

26. From Hunter to Huntee, S3 Ep 1: An okay episode. Jody is a 49-year-old outdated farmer, jail guard, and looking fanatic nominated by her husband Chris. She loves to put on camo clothes. Apparently she wants assist “when it comes to crafting a glance that’s each womanly and highly effective.”

25. Saving Sasquatch, S1 Ep 2: Neal Reddy is a single 36-year-old programmer and a “dork” with an enormous beard and lengthy hair. He lives along with his canine (additionally very furry). Neal is a little bit of a loner with a self-deprecating sense of humour, and he wants a little bit of assist opening up. He additionally wants somebody to inform him to change his garments extra typically.

24. To Homosexual or Not Too Homosexual, S1 Ep 4: 32-year-old homosexual civil engineer AJ plans to come out to his stepmother on the finish of the week, having missed his probability to come out to his father earlier than he died. He’s not in significantly unhealthy form at first, to be sincere, so the bodily transformation side positively secondary to AJ’s journey in the direction of popping out and self-acceptance.

23. God Bess Homosexual, S2 Ep 1: Within the first episode of season two, Tammye turns into the primary lady to be revamped by the Fab 5. She’s devoutly spiritual and closely concerned within the church, and she or he wants some assist getting ready for her household’s Homecoming occasion on the finish of the week at the local people centre – however the episode has a second focus, as a result of Tammye’s son Myles is homosexual and Tammye is set to be sure everybody accepts that.

22. Bedazzled, S2 Ep 7: Sean VanMeter is a gifted homeschooled teenage pianist who’s been raised by his godmother Lulu and is extra used to hanging out with older people than children his personal age. However now he’s about to transfer out for faculty, and he wants assist preparing. That includes a stunning new pad and a brand new wardrobe and a crash-course in socialising, in addition to fundamental cooking expertise. It’s nice to see the Fab 5 getting in early to assist an 18-year-old strategy this turning level in his life, though a part of me feels he would have figured it out on his personal anyway as a result of that’s form of what the awkward teenage/scholar years are for. Proper?

21. A Story of Two Cultures, S4 Ep 6: Deanna Muños is a “proud Chicana lady” and a second-generation Mexican-American, however she additionally lacks confidence – feeling not-quite-Mexican-enough and not-quite-white-enough. She wants a pep discuss from Karamo, particularly as a result of she’s the founding father of the Latino Arts Pageant in Kansas Metropolis; a bit extra polish and vanity will go a good distance to making her really feel extra skilled, as will a haircare makeover. She additionally desperately wants some cooking classes, in all probability greater than Antoni can impart in a single single session, though he tries his finest to facilitate a passing-down of knowledge from the household elders within the type of a guacamole recipe.

2o. Child on Board, S3 Ep 8: A pleasant, strong, customary episode of Queer Eye. Tony the procrastinator has been nominated by his girlfriend Bri, who’s anticipating a child daughter actually quickly and wishes him to get himself collectively. With the assistance of the Fab 5, he duly will get himself collectively in time to turn into a “papa bear” for his new child and step up as stepdad to Bri’s six-year-old daughter. He additionally learns how to ask for assist along with his psychological well being, and on the finish (spoiler alert) he even proposes. (She says sure.)

19. Japan season – Ep 2, Loopy in Love: Kan, 27, is a Japanese man dwelling in Tokyo. He’s in a long-term long-distance relationship with Tom, who lives within the UK, and now he desires to introduce Tom to his boyfriend and his mom – an thought which leaves him harassed and nervous. Kan himself doesn’t really feel significantly welcome or accepted in his personal nation, and struggles with low vanity – although beneath his shyness is a unusual, humorous man. It’s fantastic to see Kan come out of his shell by the tip of the episode, though the Queer Eye guys can’t assist giving him and his residence a little bit of an American-style makeover.

18. Farm to Ready, S4 Ep 8: Matt Morland is a freshly divorced father-of-two, and it’s all nonetheless very uncooked: the divorce was solely made official every week in the past, and he’s reeling from a really robust yr. Plus he’s a farmer, working the land that’s been in his household for generations whereas struggling to make all of it work financially. He’s even had to put his dairy cows up on the market! Issues are usually not simple, however the Fab 5 arrive on this conservative rural space to assist him host a farm-to-table dinner on the ranch as a trial-run for a brand new money-making enterprise. It’s fantastic to see him remodeled and feeling some hope once more.

17. Sky’s the Restrict, S2 Ep 5: On this episode, as Netflix places it, “the Fab 5 assist a trangender man who’s recovering from prime surgical procedure throw a celebration to thank his mates who’ve proven unconditional love and help.” It’s a pleasant, strong episode with a very good home renovation and funky garments and a celebration on the finish.

16. Misplaced Boy, S3 Ep 2: It’s time for a go to to an all-American summer season camp! The place we meet Joey, the much-loved however scraggly program director. He’s been nominated by his boss, who wants him to be a lot better-groomed and quite a bit much less smelly (he doesn’t see the purpose in showering or brushing his tooth). However divorced dad Joey additionally wants to form up for his teenage son by giving him a house that’s truly snug – and Bobby is pleased to oblige.

15. Elrod & Sons, S3 Ep 6: Single dad Rob has been grieving since his spouse died two years in the past, and he wants a little bit of assist with studying how to dad or mum by himself. He’s now transferring into a brand new home, the place he’ll be internet hosting a housewarming celebration on the finish of the week – giving Bobby the proper clean slate for his inside design skills (hurrah). Antoni teaches him to cook dinner wholesome meals for his children, Tan teaches him to store for boys’ and males’s clothes, and the Fab 5 assist him say an emotional farewell to his outdated home and the recollections that dwell there.

14. The Renaissance of Remington, S1 Ep 6: Remy lives in his grandmother’s home, which is mainly a time capsule from the 1970s, and he primarily wears exercise garments and has restricted cooking talents in addition to “meal prep”. He’s 27, however he’s in a rut and he wants to “begin thriving”. Half the battle is gained when Bobby provides him a actually good residence makeover, which can be nice information for his flatmate. (It will be fairly good to be a flatmate of a Queer Eye topic.)

13. Disabled however Not Actually, S4 Ep 2: Nicely this episode is… memorable. Who would have guessed that, by season 4 of Queer Eye, we’d be within the territory of “Fab 5 reunites their hero with the person who shot him”? A daring transfer. Wesley, the topic of the episode, is a 30-year-old neighborhood activist and father of a 10-year-old daughter. A self-confessed “unhealthy boy” in his youthful years, his life modified when he was shot – leaving him paralysed from the waist down. He has since based the organisation “Disabled However Not Actually” and turned his life round, however there are some large sensible issues that the Fab 5 may help him with to actually acquire his independence; making his residence wheelchair-accessible is prime of that checklist. Additionally, Tan does a stunning job of demonstrating the facility of bespoke tailoring for Wesley’s new wardrobe.

12. Stoner Skates By, S4 Ep 3: John has been nominated by his precocious and wonderful 10-year-old daughter, Lucy, as a result of she wants him to step up and act extra like her dad or mum than a child himself. She’d additionally actually like him to present a bit extra enthusiasm for her skills as a aggressive determine skater “His way of life’s a bit unpredictable,” she says, describing him as a “man baby.” Lucy is just not incorrect: John is domestically often known as “Cat Go well with Man” for the hilarious outfits he wears to sports activities video games. At first I discovered this episode exasperating, however Karamo bought John to open up a bit about his psychological well being and it quickly grew to become clear simply how a lot John loves his gifted, independent-minded child.

11. You Can’t Repair Ugly, S1 Ep 1: The primary episode and a powerful begin for Queer Eye because the Fab 5 present us what they will do. Tom is a divorced 57-year-old dump-truck driver with lupus that impacts his pores and skin (enter skincare knowledgeable Jonathan!) and little or no confidence in his look. However the finish, he’s amazed by his personal transformation. Plus, he could make guacamole now, which is seemingly all you want to impress the women and keep wholesome.

10. How Wanda Received Her Groove Again, S4 Ep 4: Wanda Winters is the founder and CEO of the Pythons Drill Staff in Kansas Metropolis, Missouri. She’s a demanding chief who, like so many individuals featured in Queer Eye, has sacrificed all the pieces to her job. Even her home is barely furnished, apart from the trophies in fact. However over the course of the episode, Wanda learns to let her guard down a bit and open up to her two grownup daughters.

9. The Handyman Can, S2 Ep 4: Jason is a free-spirited handyman who lives for the Burning Man competition. Like, he spends all yr sprucing his flamethrower and he has an precise mirrored blazer. He’s constructed a neighborhood of like-minded mates in Atlanta – however perplexingly, he’s decided to drop all the pieces and transfer to Reno. The Fab 5 are skeptical about this concept, as are his mates. However regardless, our Queer Eye guys arrive on the town to polish him up and tailor his garments and provides him a pep discuss and organise a going away celebration. After which (spoiler alert), in an epilogue we discover out he determined to stick round in Atlanta in spite of everything! And the good friend who nominated him is now his girlfriend! A real pleased ending.

8. Soldier Returns Dwelling, S4 Ep 7: In 2011, Brandonn Mixon was medically discharged from the US Military after an unlucky accident led to a traumatic mind harm. He was devastated. Now he’s 28 years outdated, he’s 9 years into a wedding with spouse Alexa, he has three children, and he’s keen about constructing ‘tiny houses’ for veterans – a job that has given him function and helped him combat despair. However he’s additionally a shabby dresser, he doesn’t cook dinner, he’s barely residence and his communication expertise go away a lot to be desired. Fortunately, he’s very open to tackling all these points – and he makes a lot progress by the tip of the episode! Plus, Bobby does a very nice job along with his home.

7. With out Additional Ado, S4 Ep 1: It’s a Jonathan Van Ness particular! On this episode, we meet Kathi, the music director at Quincy Senior Excessive College, who additionally occurs to be Jonathan’s former trainer. She’s been hanging on to the identical mullet coiffure since anybody can bear in mind, and dealing herself to the bone – however now the individuals round her need Kathi to put herself first, for as soon as. This episode includes a significantly sturdy coiffure transformation. Plus, in fact, a peek into the childhood of Mr Van Ness and the way a lot a beautiful trainer modified his life.

6. Hose Earlier than Bros, S1 Ep 8: Jeremy is a fireman who loves to assist individuals, and now has duty for coaching different firefighters. He’s keen about his job, and can be a devoted household man who’s married to Bonnie and has 5 adopted youngsters. Jeremy is healthful with a capital W. Sadly his hearth station is struggling for cash, so the Fab 5 have been known as in to smarten him up in time for an enormous fundraiser. Nonetheless, the perfect transformation on this episode comes courtesy of Bobby Berk, who fully revamps the hearth station from a dump into a correct HQ.

5. Japan season: Ep 1, Japanese Vacation: The most effective episode from Queer Eye’s spin-off episodes the place they journey to Japan. This episode introduces us to Yoko Sakuma, a 57-year-old hospice nurse whose adventurous and quirky and “offbeat” character has been dimmed a bit since she transformed her total residence right into a care facility for the dying. Her finest good friend desires the Fab 5 to get her to give attention to herself, not less than a bit greater than ‘by no means’. It’s a really transferring episode, and it helps that Yoko is a hilarious girl who you fall in love with instantly.

4. A Respectable Proposal, S2 Ep 2: This is without doubt one of the classics. 41-year-old William works at Walmart, loves motion pictures and filmmaking, and is caught in a little bit of a rut. He lives along with his girlfriend of three years, Shannan, and he desires to suggest to her – however William is caught in his personal head and might’t appear to get it achieved. Enter the Fab 5! Who, in fact, give him a fabulous makeover and a few nice new garments and much more confidence. The proposal itself is sickeningly romantic but in addition stays true to their relationship. Even higher: within the years since this episode aired, the 2 have truly tied the knot and William has pursued his performing profession, even showing in Netflix drama Stranger Issues.

3. Jones Bar-B-Q, S3 Ep 3: One of many standout episodes of season three. The homeowners of Jones Barb-B-Q, Deborah (Little) and Mary (Shorty), have an excellent and busy native enterprise the place they work onerous to serve the meals they love. However by the tip of their Queer Eye expertise, the entire enterprise has been remodeled into one thing a lot larger: Antoni and Karamo assist them get their particular BBQ sauce prepared for manufacturing and sale, Deborah will get her tooth sorted, they get new outfits, they get a redesigned store, they get an outside eating space… this isn’t nearly making an attempt to pump the 2 Jones sisters up with some Karamo-style self-belief, however concerning the materials completely different that $$$ makes. And these two actually deserve the funding.

2. On Golden Kenny, S4 Ep 5: On this episode, “the Fab 5 assist a sort however lonely bachelor discover unconditional love and get his dusty residence prepared for guests, the primary visitors he’s had in years.” And the unconditional love comes within the type of… an adopted rescue canine! Actually that is what Queer Eye is all about. Kenny Yarnevich is retired and a bit aimless, volunteering on the Catholic Membership with its quaint bar and bowling alley; a lifelong singleton, he lives in his late dad and mom’ home which is one other ’70s time capsule. And he’s a complete sweetheart who’s delighted to embrace his Queer Eye transformation, even naming his new pup “Fab 5”.

And my favorite episode…

1. Black Woman Magic, S3 Ep 5: This one’s tearjerker! Jess Guilbeaux is a 23-year-old waitress whose adoptive dad and mom kicked her out of the home when she was simply 16 after discovering was a lesbian. She has skilled a lot rejection in her life, and on prime of that she’s been by means of actual monetary hardship – having to drop out of her pc science diploma on the College of Kansas due to the crippling scholar mortgage debt. She’s barely begun to make her home a house, as a result of she doesn’t have any sense of permanence. Enter the Fab 5! Who assist her open her coronary heart to let individuals in and settle for herself because the superb lady she is. “You all simply confirmed me that it’s stunning and attractive to take care of your self,” she tells them on the finish. “It’s cute and assured to simply be black and be homosexual and be a girl and what that’s, is me, and I’m all the time that.”

Queer Eye season 5 is out Friday, fifth June on Netflix