All 41 Eurovision 2020 acts that should have performed – their songs and entries

We really feel so sorry for the acts lined as much as seem on Eurovision 2020. They had been able to carry out on the largest stage on the earth, and ended up staying at house in their pyjamas with a takeaway and damaged goals.

Commercial

Eurovision followers are a superb bunch although, and we received’t let these singers be forgotten.

All 41 acts will get a second within the highlight on Saturday night time as collaborating nations will broadcast Eurovision: Europe Shine a Mild, a particular non-competitive tribute to this yr’s occasion.

In fact, now that we have semi-finals within the run as much as the massive occasion, not all 41 songs would have made it to Saturday night time. However they’re all getting recognised as a part of this occasion.

Get the newest TV and leisure information direct to your inbox Thanks!







Register













Register













Signal me up!





Signal as much as obtain tv and leisure e-mail newsletters from our award-winning editorial crew. You’ll be able to unsubscribe at any time. For extra details about how we maintain your private information, please see our privateness coverage.

Right here’s the complete checklist of the acts who missed out on a Eurovision efficiency.

Albania – Arilena Ara performing ‘Fall from the Sky’

Armenia – Athena Manoukian performing ‘Chains on You’

Australia – Montaigne performing ‘Don’t Break Me’

Austria – Vincent Bueno performing ‘Alive’

Azerbaijan – Efendi performing ‘Cleopatra’

Belarus – VAL performing ‘Da Vidna’

Belgium – Hooverphonic performing ‘Launch Me’

Bulgaria – Victoria performing ‘Tears Getting Sober’

Croatia – Damir Kedžo performing ‘Divlji Vjetre’

Cyprus – Sandro performing ‘Working’

Czech Republic – Benny Cristo performing ‘Kemama’

Denmark – Ben & Tan performing ‘Sure’

Estonia – Uku Suviste performing ‘What Love Is’

Finland – Aksel Kankaanranta performing ‘Trying Again’

France – Tom Leeb performing ‘The Finest in Me’

Georgia – Tornike Kipiani performing ‘Take Me as I Am’

Germany – Ben Dolic performing ‘Violent Factor’

Greece – Stefania performing ‘SUPERG!RL’

Iceland – Daði & Gagnamagnið performing ‘Assume About Issues’

Eire – Lesley Roy performing ‘Story of My Life’

Israel – Eden Alene performing ‘Feker Libi’

Italy – Diodato performing ‘Fai Rumore’

Latvia – Samanta Tīna performing ‘Nonetheless Respiratory’

Lithuania – The Roop performing ‘On Fireplace’

Malta – Future Chukunyere performing ‘All My Love’

Moldova – Natalia Gordienko performing ‘Jail’

The Netherlands – Jeangu Macrooy performing ‘Develop’

North Macedonia – Vasil performing ‘YOU’

Norway – Ulrikke performing ‘Consideration’

Poland – Alicja performing ‘Empires’

Portugal – Elisa performing ‘Medo de Sentir’

Romania – Roxen performing ‘Alcohol You’

Russia – Little Large performing ‘UNO’

San Marino – Senhit performing ‘Freaky!’

Serbia – Hurricane performing ‘Hasta la Vista’

Slovenia – Ana Soklič performing ‘Voda’

Spain – Blas Cantó performing ‘Universo’

Sweden – The Mamas performing ‘Transfer’

Switzerland – Gjon’s Tears performing ‘Répondez-moi’

Ukraine – Go_A performing ‘Solovey’

United Kingdom – James Newman performing My Final Breath

Eurovision: Europe Shine a Mild airs on BBC1 at 8pm. To seek out out what else is on, try our TV Information.

Commercial

Eurovision Come Collectively additionally airs on Saturday 16th Might at 6.25pm with traditional Eurovision acts performing. Whilst you await Eurovision 2021 try the complete checklist of Eurovision winners, the Eurovision 2020 acts.