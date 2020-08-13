All 5 seasons of Misfits are coming to Netflix soon

For these of you who can’t get sufficient of Robert Sheehan in The Umbrella Academy, you’re in luck – all 5 collection of Channel 4’s Misfits are touchdown on Netflix in September.

The black comedy, which aired between 2009 and 2013, follows a bunch of younger offenders who, while working in a group service programme, get hold of supernatural powers throughout {an electrical} storm.

Netflix teased the collection’ arrival on Twitter, writing: “ROBERT SHEEHAN NEWS: If S2 of The Umbrella Academy didn’t scratch your itch, *all 5* seasons of Misfits will likely be coming to Netflix UK on 15 September.”

The platform additionally replied to a Misfits fan who’d requested for Netflix to purchase the present, with the streamer’s UK Twitter account replying: “Okay.”

Sheehan, who seems to have a penchant for enjoying super-powered roles, stars within the sci-fi comedy as Nathan Younger, a petty thief who positive aspects the facility of immortality. He obtained a BAFTA nomination for his portrayal, however left the present throughout collection three.

Misfits additionally launched the careers of Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Utopia), Iwan Rheon (Sport of Thrones), Lauren Socha (Disaster), Antonia Thomas (Lovesick), with later seasons that includes Joseph Gilgun (Preacher), Karla Crome (Hit & Miss), Natasha O’Keeffe (Peaky Blinders) and Matt Stokoe (Bodyguard).

Created by New Methods and Hustle author Howard Overman, Misfits proved wildly in style throughout its run on Channel 4, with rumours circulating in 2012 of a possible movie adaptation.

Nevertheless, talking to Digital Spy in 2016, Overman stated that regardless of writing the script for Film4, the movie by no means took place. “The film enterprise is a bizarre factor and it simply by no means occurred, for numerous monetary causes, I feel,” he stated.

“That’s simply the character of the beast. It’s a bit of a lottery, the movie enterprise, to be sincere,” he added.

In accordance to Deadline, a US-remake of Misfits has been within the works for channel Freeform since 2017, with Veronica Mars’ Diane Ruggiero-Wright serving as showrunner.

A spread of US actors have been forged within the collection, primarily based on the UK model, with Ashleigh LaThrop (Fifty Shades Darker), Tre Corridor (Insurgent), Allie MacDonald (Orphan Black), Jack Cannavale (Nurse Jackie), Charlie Saxton (Hung) and Dave Foley (Monsters College) taking part in the present’s most important characters.

Misfits is arriving on Netflix within the UK on Tuesday 15th September.