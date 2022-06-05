All about the history of Dragon Age and what we can expect from Dreadwolf

What can we expect from the story of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf? Who is really alone? In this article we review the keys to the sensational Dragon Age universe to tell you about its setting, its possible plot and one of the best characters that BioWare has designed in its twenty-seven year history. We tell you everything we know.

BioWare has a very long history in video game development, but what he achieved with Dragon Age and Mass Effect is on another level for me: they brought together the best of world creation, one of the pillars of Western RPG, with a cast of unique, interesting, capable characters. of burn on fire in the player’s memory. That is the case of Morrigan, Leliana, Alistair and Cassandra, without a doubt, but also that of Liara T’Soni, Garrus and even Tali, a total misunderstood in Commander Shepard’s fantastic space odyssey. However, you will have noticed that in recent months there has been a lot of talk about Solas, one of the supporting characters in Dragon Age: Inquisition and his role in Dreadwolf, BioWare’s new fantasy RPG. If you are lost and want to find out what the matter is, here we go, because in the following lines we are going to talk about his history, his mysteries and his brutal role in the amazing universe of the franchise.

Who the hell is Solas and why is she so important? That is the question, but before getting into the matter, let me clarify something about the spoilers: All the information in the article comes from the codex of the games and the official books. We are going to deal with Inquisition DLC topics, but there is nothing that will prevent you from enjoying the plot of any of the deliveries of Dragon Age, rather the contrary.

Solas: from hero to villain

We know that he is a very capable wizard and that he drops some pearls that break your schemes, but to get an idea of ​​where the shots are going to go with Dragon Age: Dreadwolf we have to go back to issues of the “deep” lore of the license . More specifically to Elvhenan, the elven civilization ancient and its deities; Legend has it that, in those distant times, the elves were immortal and their pantheon of gods, the Evanuris, they had their pluses and minuses with Los Olvidados, their dodgy counterpart. Of course, the elves also had their problems, because their unnatural longevity caused them a terrible decline over the years, to the point that their minds became unable to bear everything. the weight of your memories. You know, before all this was forest.

The Evanuris were not deities, but rather beings of great power who had transcended their race.At that time, they had to undergo a gloomy ritual in which their consciousness passed to another plane, known as the Veil, at the risk of never returning. Wait, the veil? Yes, the Veil thing is to go crazy. In essence, it is that oneiric world, strange, that acts as a beyond, a separate dimension… And it is also the place where the magicians access after ingesting enormous amounts of lily, or from which they extract power for their spells. everything that has to do with witchcraft and with the spirits It is related to the Veil, but beware, because in the Spanish translation there was a bestial mess that makes it difficult to understand the history of Dragon Age: in the original lore, in English, “the Veil” is not the same as “the Fade ”, but in Spanish both concepts have been translated as “el Velo”. The first is a later creation (in part, that’s what this article is about) that To stop even more the physical and the spiritual world, and the second is the spiritual world itself, where beings of incomprehensible nature are believed to reside. The board game very aptly translated “The Fade” as “El Velo” and “The Veil” as “La Membrana”, to all of this. In any case, we return to the elves: as you can imagine, the Evanuris were The exeption to the mental aging of his race… Here the problems begin.

As far as we know, the pantheon of “good” gods was made up of nine beings, although in this article we will only refer directly to two: Mythal and Fen’Harel. There is contradictory information, but a priori the Evanuris were not proper deities. That is to say, they were not creators of the world, a role that humans do attribute to the Maker in the cult of Andraste, but rather they were elven kings of the past who had obtained a immense spiritual power. The process is not entirely clear and involves a lot of questions that would generate more questions than answers, so let’s leave it at that it’s similar to what happened with Lord Souls in the first Dark Souls; some beings pick them up, under questionable circumstances, and suddenly transcend the limits of its species. Before they were elves, now they are anything else. Also, keep in mind that these guys were tough to deal with. They staged civil wars, they continually betrayed each other, others were family or lovers… Chaos. They were like the gods of Norse mythology, going from move to move, sometimes including macabre assassination attempts.

That is exactly what happens with Mythal, the protector, the Mother of the pantheon. In an act of deep envy, the other elven gods they conspired to assassinate her and, although the result is debatable, in general terms they were successful. This links directly to Fen’Harel, who is perhaps the most important being in the Dragon Age universe; Known as the god of rebellion and betrayal, and also as the dire wolf (hence the subtitle “Dreadwolf”), Fen’Harel lost patience with Mythal and set out to exile the Evanuris from the mortal world, in order to seal them away for eternity in an afterlife prison. For this he created the Veil (understood the border between the real world and the spiritual), but his plan had disastrous consequences– The elves, robbed of their close connection to the afterlife, lost much of their power and immortality, causing them to eventually be enslaved by the Tevinter Empire, the oldest human nation in Thedas. There begins his nightmare, and also the beginning of the eternal torment of Solas… Because he it Fen’Harel. And, for me, the best Dragon Age character.

Since then, Solas's actions are difficult to follow and very often he is lost track of. We know that he managed to lock up the other gods of the pantheon and the Forgotten Ones in the afterlife, and that for a long time thousands of years he wanders the world, looking for a way to restore dignity and glory to his race, which is now forced to live poorly as second-class citizens in human cities, or as outcasts in nobody's forests. How does this connect to the next installment? I think that Solas has finally found a way to redeem himself from his sins and I'm afraid the solution is going to be quite drastic. By the way, here's another bombshell: there are more than enough reasons to think that the spirit of Mythal lives in Flemeth (Morrigan's mother, from Dragon Age: Origins), and that he is going to join forces with Solas to do justice of Once for all. That's where the shots with Dreadwolf go. The one that comes to us.

Tevinter: The Setting Problem

That Dragon Age: Dreadwolf was set in Tevinter, just as confirmed the study itself in the book BioWare: Stories and Secrets, is no accident. As we saw earlier, Fen’Harel’s plan was a mess in every way, but it was especially serious in one respect: the conquest of Elvenan, the original civilization of the elves, at the hands of the humans of the Tevinter Empire. So what do we know about this place? Well, a lot of things, actually, but I’ll stick with two: the first is that it is a Magocracy, that is, a society governed by a conclave of sorcerers, and the second is that they were responsible for the Andraste’s execution, the Maker’s prophetess and another of the most interesting characters in Dragon Age lore. The geographical location of Tevinter is also interesting, because according to the codex, the capital is very, very close to the place where Fen’Harel created the veil and he involuntarily condemned his race to a life of misery and servitude. It is, in short, the perfect setting for revenge.

Tevinter awaits a gothic city full of magic, scientific monstrosities and knowledge beyond the human.In addition, at the plot level Tevinter has always been very powerful. It is the scene of first Ruin, that event in which the darkspawn (the orcs of the day, go) corrupt a being known as the Old God and another dark and morbid end of the world begins. We have already five ruins; in fact, Dragon Age: Origins takes place right in the fifth, so you’ll already be more than familiar with the term, with the Gray Wardens and all that. In general, Tevinter is a nation with a lot of history, with a huge weight in the codex and offers a lot of possibilities. Judging by the illustrations, you can expect a gothic city full of magic, scientific monstrosities and an eternal struggle for knowledge that goes beyond the human. Did someone say Yharnam? There will appear Solas, Fen’Harel, the Dire Wolf, and most likely also the protagonist, who as usual in the franchise will not have nothing to see with the main characters of the previous titles.

That’s as far as we can go. It hasn’t been easy to condense hundreds of codex pages, information from the Dragon Age books, and the content of the Inquisition expansions into one article, but I hope it has helped you. whet your appetite ahead of Dreadwolf, BioWare’s next high fantasy RPG, and to better understand one of the great characters the studio has made. I leave you with one last note: we still do not have a release date (although they have already confirmed that it will not come out in 2022). no joke), but it is very likely that we will hear more about Dreadwolf at the next Summer Game Fest, or at The Game Awards gala in December. Less is left! Now it’s your turn: Did you already know who Solas was? What do you think will happen in the fourth installment of Dragon Age? leave us your opinion on the comments.