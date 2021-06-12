All Adda Occasions Internet Sequence Solid And Actress Listing

All Adda Occasions Internet Sequence Solid and Actress Listing

All Adda Occasions Internet Sequence: Adda Occasions is a most sensible OTT participant within the Bengali language. Internet Sequence from Adda Occasions turn out to be well-liked throughout all languages. The contents come with more than one genres like motion, romance, crime and many others. Here’s the record of actress a part of the Adda Occasions Solid. It comprises the record of all contents launched on or earlier than 2021.


1. The Senapatis 2 Solid (Adda Occasions)

  • Pratik Dutta
  • Saoli Chattopadhyay
  • Rajesh Mehra
  • Sanghamitra Talukdar
  • Tanish Chakraborty
  • Saumya Sengupta
  • Koyel Goswami

Style: Suspense, Crime, Motion

2. Feluda Pherot 2 Solid

  • Adrija Dutta
  • Sharadananda Jha
  • Tota Roy Chowdhury
  • Bishal Chowdhury

Style: Drama, Journey

3. Utshober Pore Internet Sequence

Aiswarya Sen
  • Aiswarya Sen
  • Koushik Sen
  • Rwitobroto Mukherjee
  • Satyam Bhattacharya

Style: Drama, Romance

4. Sin Internet Sequence Solid (Adda Occasions)

Sweta Mishra in Prem Tame Movie
Sweta Mishra
  • Sweta Mishra
  • Aryan D Roy
  • Lakshya Punjabi

Style: 18+, Crime, Thriller, Mystery

5. Feluda Pherot Solid

  • Samadarshi Dutta
  • Poulomi Das
  • Tota Roy Chowdhury
  • Anirban Chakrabarti
  • Kalpan Mitra
  • Arun Guhatharkurta
  • Rrishii Kaushik
  • Arindam Gangopadhyay
  • Krishnendu Dewanji
  • Soumen Bhattacharjee
  • Bishal Chowdhury
  • Adrija Dutta

Style: Drama, Journey

6. The Senapatis Quantity 1 Solid (Adda Occasions)

  • Keya Chakraborty
  • Prriyam Chakraborty
  • Gopa Nandi
  • Pleasure Banerjee
  • Pradip Chatterjee
  • Chiranjib Gangopadhyay
  • Suvajit Kar
  • Chirodeep Mitra

Style: Crime, Drama, Motion, Mystery

7. Sufiyana 2 Solid

Saoli Chattopadhyay in Rahasya Romancho Series Season 3
Saoli Chattopadhyay
  • Avinandana Dey
  • Saoli Chattopadhyay
  • Tathagata Chaudhuri
  • Tamali Chaudhuri
  • Koushik Chatterjee
  • Arna Mukherjee
  • Pratik Dutta

Style: Drama, Circle of relatives

8. Oh! Mom 2 Solid (Adda Occasions)

Ekavali Khanna Pictures
  • Ekavali Khanna
  • Roshni Bhattacharya
  • Anirjit Hore Roy
  • Bidipta Chakraborty
  • Saurav Das
  • Bibriti Chatterjee

Style: 18+, Romance

9. One Night time Stand Internet Sequence

  • Sofia Chattopadhyay
  • Saurav Das
  • Diya Das

Style: 18+, Drama, Romance

10. Monsoon Melodies Internet Sequence

  • Duttatreya Chatterjee
  • Prriyam Chakroborty
  • Anshu Bach
  • Esha Acharya

Style: Romance, Comedy

11. Oh! Mom Internet Sequence Solid

  • Bidipta Chakraborty
  • Bibriti Chatterjee
  • Anirjit Roy
  • Soumyadeep Bubbla
  • Duke Bose

Style: 18+, Romance

12. Sufiyana Internet Sequence

  • Debraj Bhattachariya
  • Tamali Chaudhuri
  • Koushik Chatterjee
  • Arna Mukherjee
  • Pratik Dutta
  • Prasenjit Biswas
  • Anuran Sengupta
  • Avinandana Dey
  • Saoli Chattopadhyay
  • Tathagata Chaudhuri

Style: Drama, Song

13. Khyapa 2 Solid (Adda Occasions)

  • Sakshi Saha
  • Suvosmita Mukherjee
  • Riddhi Barua
  • Arya Dasgupta
  • Pushan Dasgupta

Style: 18+, Romance, Drama

14. Liplock Internet Sequence Solid (Adda Occasions)

  • Ananya Das
  • Chandni Saha
  • Souman Bose

Style: 18+, Comedy, Romance

15. In Their Existence Internet Sequence

  • Mithu chakraborty
  • Sreya Bhattacharyya
  • Souman Bose
  • Sabyasachi Charkrabarty

Style: Drama, Romance

16. Virgin Mohito Solid (Adda Occasions)

Anindita Bose
  • Ushasie Chakraborty
  • Alaknanda Roy
  • Piya Debnath
  • Anindita Bose
  • June Maliah
  • Geetashree Roy
  • Ananya Sen
  • Koushik Das

Style: 18+, Romance, Drama

17. Khyapa Internet Sequence Solid

  • Jeet Sundor Chakraborty
  • Suvosmita Mukherjee
  • Arya Dasgupta
  • Pushan Dasgupta
  • Priya Dutta

18. The Adventures of Gogol Internet Sequence Solid

  • Toshana Mukherjee
  • Ishan Burman
  • Loy Mitra
  • Kanyakumari Mukherjee
  • Gaurab Chattopadhyay
  • Bhaswar Chatterjee

19. Ghostana Internet Sequence Solid

  • Jaya Chowdhury
  • Satyam Bhattacharya
  • Bubbla Bhattacharya
  • Abhijit Guha

Style: 18+, Romance, Comedy

20. The Mashup Monkeys

Risti Roy
  • Risti Roy
  • Rajiv Saha
  • Preetam Ganguly
  • Shayak Roy
  • Raju Majumder

Style: Comedy, Drama

21. Furor Internet Sequence

  • Arundhati Tiwari
  • Kush Gupta
  • Ridhi Negi
  • Angshuman Choudhuri
  • Aviral Puri
  • Kshitij Mervin
  • Karan Dhankar

Style: Romance, Comedy

22. Feluda Internet Sequence Solid

  • Sharlin Farzana
  • Parambrata Chattopadhyay
  • Riddhi Sen
  • Tariq Anam Khan
  • Dolly Johur
  • Shahed Ali
  • Rajat Ganguly

Style: 18+, Suspense

23. Baba Thake Bashai 3 Internet Sequence

  • Dilara Jaman
  • Bijori Barkatullah
  • Tauquir Ahmed
  • Nafisa Jarin Moumi
  • Abul Hayat
  • Shamin
  • Rizwan Rohan

Style: Comedy, Drama

24. Britto Internet Sequence Solid

  • Ankita Chakraborty
  • Swarnav Banerjee
  • Prantik Banerjee
  • Swagata Sen
  • Sujit Narayan Yadav
  • Dibyendu Kundu

Style: 18+, Secret agent, Mystery, Crime

25. BC Baal Solid

  • Manoshi Sengupta
  • Riddhi Barua
  • Sahidur Rahaman
  • Srabanti Banerjee
  • Kheya Chattopadhyay
  • Akashdeep Dasgupta
  • Anirban Chakraborty
  • Arindol Bagchi
  • Sayan Mukherjee

Style: 18+, Mystery, Investigation

26. The Misplaced Tribe Internet Sequence

 

  • Kuyasha Biswas
  • Raj Bhattacharrya
  • Shantanu Sen
  • Konad Bhattacharjee

