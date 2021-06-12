All Adda Occasions Internet Sequence Solid and Actress Listing

All Adda Occasions Internet Sequence: Adda Occasions is a most sensible OTT participant within the Bengali language. Internet Sequence from Adda Occasions turn out to be well-liked throughout all languages. The contents come with more than one genres like motion, romance, crime and many others. Here’s the record of actress a part of the Adda Occasions Solid. It comprises the record of all contents launched on or earlier than 2021.



1. The Senapatis 2 Solid (Adda Occasions)

Pratik Dutta

Saoli Chattopadhyay

Rajesh Mehra

Sanghamitra Talukdar

Tanish Chakraborty

Saumya Sengupta

Koyel Goswami

Style: Suspense, Crime, Motion

2. Feluda Pherot 2 Solid

Adrija Dutta

Sharadananda Jha

Tota Roy Chowdhury

Bishal Chowdhury

Style: Drama, Journey

3. Utshober Pore Internet Sequence

Aiswarya Sen

Koushik Sen

Rwitobroto Mukherjee

Satyam Bhattacharya

Style: Drama, Romance

4. Sin Internet Sequence Solid (Adda Occasions)

Sweta Mishra

Aryan D Roy

Lakshya Punjabi

Style: 18+, Crime, Thriller, Mystery

5. Feluda Pherot Solid

Samadarshi Dutta

Poulomi Das

Tota Roy Chowdhury

Anirban Chakrabarti

Kalpan Mitra

Arun Guhatharkurta

Rrishii Kaushik

Arindam Gangopadhyay

Krishnendu Dewanji

Soumen Bhattacharjee

Bishal Chowdhury

Adrija Dutta

Style: Drama, Journey

6. The Senapatis Quantity 1 Solid (Adda Occasions)

Keya Chakraborty

Prriyam Chakraborty

Gopa Nandi

Pleasure Banerjee

Pradip Chatterjee

Chiranjib Gangopadhyay

Suvajit Kar

Chirodeep Mitra

Style: Crime, Drama, Motion, Mystery

7. Sufiyana 2 Solid

Saoli Chattopadhyay

Avinandana Dey

Tathagata Chaudhuri

Tamali Chaudhuri

Koushik Chatterjee

Arna Mukherjee

Pratik Dutta

Style: Drama, Circle of relatives

8. Oh! Mom 2 Solid (Adda Occasions)

Ekavali Khanna

Roshni Bhattacharya

Anirjit Hore Roy

Bidipta Chakraborty

Saurav Das

Bibriti Chatterjee

Style: 18+, Romance

9. One Night time Stand Internet Sequence

Sofia Chattopadhyay

Saurav Das

Diya Das

Style: 18+, Drama, Romance

10. Monsoon Melodies Internet Sequence

Duttatreya Chatterjee

Prriyam Chakroborty

Anshu Bach

Esha Acharya

Style: Romance, Comedy

11. Oh! Mom Internet Sequence Solid

Bidipta Chakraborty

Bibriti Chatterjee

Anirjit Roy

Soumyadeep Bubbla

Duke Bose

Style: 18+, Romance

12. Sufiyana Internet Sequence

Debraj Bhattachariya

Tamali Chaudhuri

Koushik Chatterjee

Arna Mukherjee

Pratik Dutta

Prasenjit Biswas

Anuran Sengupta

Avinandana Dey

Saoli Chattopadhyay

Tathagata Chaudhuri

Style: Drama, Song

13. Khyapa 2 Solid (Adda Occasions)

Sakshi Saha

Suvosmita Mukherjee

Riddhi Barua

Arya Dasgupta

Pushan Dasgupta

Style: 18+, Romance, Drama

14. Liplock Internet Sequence Solid (Adda Occasions)

Ananya Das

Chandni Saha

Souman Bose

Style: 18+, Comedy, Romance

15. In Their Existence Internet Sequence

Mithu chakraborty

Sreya Bhattacharyya

Souman Bose

Sabyasachi Charkrabarty

Style: Drama, Romance

16. Virgin Mohito Solid (Adda Occasions)

Ushasie Chakraborty

Alaknanda Roy

Piya Debnath

Anindita Bose

June Maliah

Geetashree Roy

Ananya Sen

Koushik Das

Style: 18+, Romance, Drama

17. Khyapa Internet Sequence Solid

Jeet Sundor Chakraborty

Suvosmita Mukherjee

Arya Dasgupta

Pushan Dasgupta

Priya Dutta

18. The Adventures of Gogol Internet Sequence Solid

Toshana Mukherjee

Ishan Burman

Loy Mitra

Kanyakumari Mukherjee

Gaurab Chattopadhyay

Bhaswar Chatterjee

19. Ghostana Internet Sequence Solid

Jaya Chowdhury

Satyam Bhattacharya

Bubbla Bhattacharya

Abhijit Guha

Style: 18+, Romance, Comedy

20. The Mashup Monkeys

Risti Roy

Rajiv Saha

Preetam Ganguly

Shayak Roy

Raju Majumder

Style: Comedy, Drama

21. Furor Internet Sequence

Arundhati Tiwari

Kush Gupta

Ridhi Negi

Angshuman Choudhuri

Aviral Puri

Kshitij Mervin

Karan Dhankar

Style: Romance, Comedy

22. Feluda Internet Sequence Solid

Sharlin Farzana

Parambrata Chattopadhyay

Riddhi Sen

Tariq Anam Khan

Dolly Johur

Shahed Ali

Rajat Ganguly

Style: 18+, Suspense

23. Baba Thake Bashai 3 Internet Sequence

Dilara Jaman

Bijori Barkatullah

Tauquir Ahmed

Nafisa Jarin Moumi

Abul Hayat

Shamin

Rizwan Rohan

Style: Comedy, Drama

24. Britto Internet Sequence Solid

Ankita Chakraborty

Swarnav Banerjee

Prantik Banerjee

Swagata Sen

Sujit Narayan Yadav

Dibyendu Kundu

Style: 18+, Secret agent, Mystery, Crime

25. BC Baal Solid

Manoshi Sengupta

Riddhi Barua

Sahidur Rahaman

Srabanti Banerjee

Kheya Chattopadhyay

Akashdeep Dasgupta

Anirban Chakraborty

Arindol Bagchi

Sayan Mukherjee

Style: 18+, Mystery, Investigation

26. The Misplaced Tribe Internet Sequence

Kuyasha Biswas

Raj Bhattacharrya

Shantanu Sen

Konad Bhattacharjee

