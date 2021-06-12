All Adda Occasions Internet Sequence Solid and Actress Listing

All Adda Occasions Internet Sequence: Adda Occasions is a most sensible OTT participant within the Bengali language. Internet Sequence from Adda Occasions turn out to be well-liked throughout all languages. The contents come with more than one genres like motion, romance, crime and many others. Here’s the record of actress a part of the Adda Occasions Solid. It comprises the record of all contents launched on or earlier than 2021.
1. The Senapatis 2 Solid (Adda Occasions)
- Pratik Dutta
- Saoli Chattopadhyay
- Rajesh Mehra
- Sanghamitra Talukdar
- Tanish Chakraborty
- Saumya Sengupta
- Koyel Goswami
Style: Suspense, Crime, Motion
2. Feluda Pherot 2 Solid
- Adrija Dutta
- Sharadananda Jha
- Tota Roy Chowdhury
- Bishal Chowdhury
Style: Drama, Journey
3. Utshober Pore Internet Sequence
- Aiswarya Sen
- Koushik Sen
- Rwitobroto Mukherjee
- Satyam Bhattacharya
Style: Drama, Romance
4. Sin Internet Sequence Solid (Adda Occasions)
- Sweta Mishra
- Aryan D Roy
- Lakshya Punjabi
Style: 18+, Crime, Thriller, Mystery
5. Feluda Pherot Solid
- Samadarshi Dutta
- Poulomi Das
- Tota Roy Chowdhury
- Anirban Chakrabarti
- Kalpan Mitra
- Arun Guhatharkurta
- Rrishii Kaushik
- Arindam Gangopadhyay
- Krishnendu Dewanji
- Soumen Bhattacharjee
- Bishal Chowdhury
- Adrija Dutta
Style: Drama, Journey
6. The Senapatis Quantity 1 Solid (Adda Occasions)
- Keya Chakraborty
- Prriyam Chakraborty
- Gopa Nandi
- Pleasure Banerjee
- Pradip Chatterjee
- Chiranjib Gangopadhyay
- Suvajit Kar
- Chirodeep Mitra
Style: Crime, Drama, Motion, Mystery
7. Sufiyana 2 Solid
- Avinandana Dey
- Saoli Chattopadhyay
- Tathagata Chaudhuri
- Tamali Chaudhuri
- Koushik Chatterjee
- Arna Mukherjee
- Pratik Dutta
Style: Drama, Circle of relatives
8. Oh! Mom 2 Solid (Adda Occasions)
- Ekavali Khanna
- Roshni Bhattacharya
- Anirjit Hore Roy
- Bidipta Chakraborty
- Saurav Das
- Bibriti Chatterjee
Style: 18+, Romance
9. One Night time Stand Internet Sequence
- Sofia Chattopadhyay
- Saurav Das
- Diya Das
Style: 18+, Drama, Romance
10. Monsoon Melodies Internet Sequence
- Duttatreya Chatterjee
- Prriyam Chakroborty
- Anshu Bach
- Esha Acharya
Style: Romance, Comedy
11. Oh! Mom Internet Sequence Solid
- Bidipta Chakraborty
- Bibriti Chatterjee
- Anirjit Roy
- Soumyadeep Bubbla
- Duke Bose
Style: 18+, Romance
12. Sufiyana Internet Sequence
- Debraj Bhattachariya
- Tamali Chaudhuri
- Koushik Chatterjee
- Arna Mukherjee
- Pratik Dutta
- Prasenjit Biswas
- Anuran Sengupta
- Avinandana Dey
- Saoli Chattopadhyay
- Tathagata Chaudhuri
Style: Drama, Song
13. Khyapa 2 Solid (Adda Occasions)
- Sakshi Saha
- Suvosmita Mukherjee
- Riddhi Barua
- Arya Dasgupta
- Pushan Dasgupta
Style: 18+, Romance, Drama
14. Liplock Internet Sequence Solid (Adda Occasions)
- Ananya Das
- Chandni Saha
- Souman Bose
Style: 18+, Comedy, Romance
15. In Their Existence Internet Sequence
- Mithu chakraborty
- Sreya Bhattacharyya
- Souman Bose
- Sabyasachi Charkrabarty
Style: Drama, Romance
16. Virgin Mohito Solid (Adda Occasions)
- Ushasie Chakraborty
- Alaknanda Roy
- Piya Debnath
- Anindita Bose
- June Maliah
- Geetashree Roy
- Ananya Sen
- Koushik Das
Style: 18+, Romance, Drama
17. Khyapa Internet Sequence Solid
- Jeet Sundor Chakraborty
- Suvosmita Mukherjee
- Arya Dasgupta
- Pushan Dasgupta
- Priya Dutta
18. The Adventures of Gogol Internet Sequence Solid
- Toshana Mukherjee
- Ishan Burman
- Loy Mitra
- Kanyakumari Mukherjee
- Gaurab Chattopadhyay
- Bhaswar Chatterjee
19. Ghostana Internet Sequence Solid
- Jaya Chowdhury
- Satyam Bhattacharya
- Bubbla Bhattacharya
- Abhijit Guha
Style: 18+, Romance, Comedy
20. The Mashup Monkeys
- Risti Roy
- Rajiv Saha
- Preetam Ganguly
- Shayak Roy
- Raju Majumder
Style: Comedy, Drama
21. Furor Internet Sequence
- Arundhati Tiwari
- Kush Gupta
- Ridhi Negi
- Angshuman Choudhuri
- Aviral Puri
- Kshitij Mervin
- Karan Dhankar
Style: Romance, Comedy
22. Feluda Internet Sequence Solid
- Sharlin Farzana
- Parambrata Chattopadhyay
- Riddhi Sen
- Tariq Anam Khan
- Dolly Johur
- Shahed Ali
- Rajat Ganguly
Style: 18+, Suspense
23. Baba Thake Bashai 3 Internet Sequence
- Dilara Jaman
- Bijori Barkatullah
- Tauquir Ahmed
- Nafisa Jarin Moumi
- Abul Hayat
- Shamin
- Rizwan Rohan
Style: Comedy, Drama
24. Britto Internet Sequence Solid
- Ankita Chakraborty
- Swarnav Banerjee
- Prantik Banerjee
- Swagata Sen
- Sujit Narayan Yadav
- Dibyendu Kundu
Style: 18+, Secret agent, Mystery, Crime
25. BC Baal Solid
- Manoshi Sengupta
- Riddhi Barua
- Sahidur Rahaman
- Srabanti Banerjee
- Kheya Chattopadhyay
- Akashdeep Dasgupta
- Anirban Chakraborty
- Arindol Bagchi
- Sayan Mukherjee
Style: 18+, Mystery, Investigation
26. The Misplaced Tribe Internet Sequence
- Kuyasha Biswas
- Raj Bhattacharrya
- Shantanu Sen
- Konad Bhattacharjee
