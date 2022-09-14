All announcements and videos from the PlayStation 5 September State of Play: Tekken 8, God of War Ragnarok and much more

a new one arrives State of Play in a day full of announcements and, as always, at IGN we bring you all the announcements and videos of the Sony event. New updates and new gameplays of ten games coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 y PS VR2, including big names like Tekken, God of War: Ragnarok or Hogwarts Legacy. We start.

Tekken 8 is officially revealed

The State of Play has started strongly, opening with the Tekken 8 reveal trailer. The release date of the game has not been revealed, but in the trailer it is mentioned that it will come out for PlayStation 5, Which means the latest installment in the classic fighting game series could be only for the next generation. Demeo announced for PlayStation VR2

The cooperative survival game of dungeons Demeo officially arrives on PlayStation VR2. Players will be able to fully immerse themselves in its board game world, rolling dice and dealing cards in VR. Anunciado Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge Enhanced Edition paras PlayStation VR 2 PlayStation VR 2 continues to add titles to its catalog, and this time it does so pulling from the Star Wars universe, with Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge Enhanced Editionan adventure that will fully immerse us in that galaxy so far away. Yakuza spinoff Ishin to go on sale in the West

The game derived from Yakuza, Ishin, will be released for the first time outside of Japan in form of Like a Dragon : They were. The game is coming to PS4 and PlayStation 5 in february 2023. Hogwarts Legacy will have an exclusive mission for PlayStation

The next game in the Harry Potter universe, Hogwarts Legacy will have exclusive content for PlayStation. The State of Play showcased a Hogsmeade-centric quest involving a spooky shop and its spooky basement. Pacific Drive Announced, Ironwood Studios’ First Title

The first game of Ironwood Studios is officially called Pacific Drive, and will put players behind the wheel as they drive through what appears to be a post-apocalyptic version of the Pacific Northwest. The PlayStation Stars loyalty program will start operating this month

Sony has shared a first look at some of the items that will be available as part of your free PlayStation Stars loyalty programas well as a timetable for when you can try to collect them yourself. Syn Duality is the latest game from Bandai Namco

Bandai Namco has announced Syn Duality, a mech third-person shooter with an art style similar to Nier: Automata, albeit a bit more colorful. The trailer shows the game in action along with an announced launch window for 2023. Project Eve is renewed as Stellar Blade and will be released next year

Project Eve, the action game from the Korean studio Shift Upextremely bright in appearance, has resurfaced as Stellar Blade. The trailer showcases a mix of gameplay and cutscenes, giving players a glimpse into the game’s story and futuristic setting. Nioh team announces open world samurai game, Rise of the Ronin

Nioh developer studio, Team Ninjahas announced an open world samurai game called Rise of the Ronin, an exclusive for the PlayStation 5 console with a release date in 2024. Its trailer has shown the magnificent world set in the era of modernization of Japan. God of War Ragnarok receives a new trailer and a limited edition DualSense