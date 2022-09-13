All announcements and videos from the September Nintendo Direct, including Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Pikmin 4 and more

A new Nintendo Direct is here and it’s set to give us 40 minutes of new updates on Nintendo Switch games releasing this winter and potentially beyond (!). Nintendo’s September Directs are usually pretty big, so there should be some exciting news for fans around the world.

We meet in one place all the announcements, trailers or gameplays of the Nintendo Direct and, as always, we will update this article throughout the show.

The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will be called The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and it will be released on May 12, 2023

Along with another bit of gameplay, we finally have a release date and name for the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Yes, on May 12, 2023, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be released on Nintendo Switch.

Pikmin 4 will finally arrive in 2023

Although nothing was shown beyond the logo and some images, Shigeru Miyamoto stopped by the Nintendo Direct to announce that Pikmin 4 will finally arrive on Switch in 2023.

Fire Emblem Engage is announced as a new main game, and it features Marth

Fire Emblem Engage appears to be the next main installment in the Fire Emblem saga and it will be out inl January 20, 2023.

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe lleva un clásico de Wii a Switch

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land first launched on Wii in 2011 and is coming to Switch in 2023 in a brand new puffy pink package. This updated title includes multiplayer for up to four players and a collection of mini-games like Samurai Kirby and Magolor’s Tome Trackers.

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe will be released on February 24, 2023.

Octopath Traveler 2 Announced with New Heroes and Same Wonderful Art Style

Octopath Traveler 2 will be released on February 24, 2023 and it will bring with it a new cast of heroes and a new story to experience, all with the same wonderful art style that set the original apart from other JRPGS.

Bayonetta 3 Receives a New Trailer Showing the Witch of Umbra

The Nintendo Direct gave fans a new trailer for Bayonetta 3 that revealed a bit more about the game, which will launch on Switch on October 28, 2022.

Final Fantasy Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line is a celebration of the franchise’s music, coming out early next year.

Final Fantasy Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line is the ultimate celebration of the franchise’s music, and is a new entry in the saga that began on the 3DS. This new installment will have more than 385 songs, and will allow two players to play locally and up to four online. In addition, it will have a season pass that will add 90 new songs, including some from Nier, Octopath Traveler and Live a Live.

Final Fantasy Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line will be released on Nintendo Switch on February 16, 2023.

Goldeneye 007 (with online play!), Mario Party and Pokemon Stadium lead the pack of new Nintendo 64 games coming to Switch

Nintendo has revealed some of the upcoming games to be added to Nintendo Switch Online, with perhaps the most interesting being Goldeneye 007. As if that wasn’t exciting enough, Goldeneye will even feature online play. In addition to Goldeneye, Pilotwings, Mario Party, Mario Party 2, Mario Party 3, Pokemon Stadium, Pokemon Stadium 2, 1080 Snowboarding, and Excitebike 64 will also join the service in 2022 and 2023.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion will be released on December 13, 2022

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion will officially be out on Switch and other platforms on December 13, 2022. It will tell the story of Zach Fair and will be a remaster of the PSP classic.

Tunic is coming to Switch later this month

Tunic, the adventure game starring a lovable fox heavily inspired by The Legend of Zelda, comes to Nintendo Switch on September 22, 2022.

It Takes Two is coming to Nintendo Switch in November

It Takes Two, the delightful cooperative adventure, is coming to Nintendo Switch on November 4, 2022.

The third wave of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe booster track pass will include tracks from Mario Kart Tour and Mario Kart DS

The third wave of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Track Pass will be released this holiday season and will include tracks like Jolly Mountain from Mario Kart Tour and Peach Gardens from Mario Kart DS.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3: The second wave of DLC adds a new mech hero named Ino

The second wave of DLC for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will add a new mech hero named Ino. It will also add challenge battles and new costumes. The DLC will arrive on October 13, 2022.

Splatoon 3’s First Splatfest Will Have The Inklings Choosing

Splatoon 3’s first Splatfest is coming soon, asking players to decide if they’d rather take gear, food, or fun to a deserted island.

Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life va a tener un remake como Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life is going to be remade as Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, and will be released on Switch in summer 2023.

Fae Farm is an RPG with a mixture of magic and…Farming!

Fae Farm is a farm RPG for up to four players that mixes the best of magic with the fun of building and tending your own farm. Fae Farm takes place in Azoria and players will have to use their abilities and spells to help rebuild the world.

Harvestella will have a demo today before its launch on November 4

Square Enix has announced that Harvestella will have a demo today before its release on November 4. Additionally, the demo will allow you to transfer your saved games to the full game when it launches.

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse llega a Occidente

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse, which was first released in Japan on Wii in 2008 and never made it to the West, is coming to Nintendo Switch in early 2023.

The creators of Danganronpa have announced Master Detective Archives: Raincode

From the creators of Danganronpa, Master Detective Archives: Raincode will put players in the shoes of amnesiac detective Yuma to solve crimes in a metropolis controlled by a company that never stops raining. Master Detective Archives: Raincode is due out in Spring 2023.

Spongebob Squarepants: Cosmic Shake llega a Switch en 2023

SpongeBob SquarePants: Cosmic Shake is coming to Switch in 2023, featuring the voice actors from the series.

Rune Factory 3 will have a new life in 2023, and a new Rune Factory is also on the way

Rune Factory 3 was first released on the Nintendo DS in Japan in 2009 and, like many other games in this Direct, will have a new life on Switch in 2023. Rune Factory 3 will have players farming, building relationships with the locals, to take care of the monsters and much more. There will even be a new mode that allows you to “enjoy quality time with your spouse in the game.”

Also, it has been confirmed that a new Rune Factory game will be released in the future.

Radiant Silvergun arrives today with its classic arcade shooter

Radiant Silvergun is bringing the 1998 arcade classic of the same name to Switch later today. The game has five different types of weapons and the task of the players is to shoot down the enemies of the same color to get a huge bonus.

Ib is a creepy adventure game set in an art gallery

Ib appears to be a creepy adventure game set in an art gallery that stars a young girl who must unravel what is really going on. The choices are important and will determine which of the seven endings players get to see.

Just Dance 2023 Edition will have Switch owners dancing in November

The latest installment in the Just Dance franchise is coming to Switch on November 22th. Just Dance 2023 will let you dance to Dynamite by BTS and many other new songs with friends or solo.