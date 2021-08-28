All Annual Animal Crossing: New Horizons occasions

If we’ve got realized the rest from Animal Crossing: New Horizons, it’s that this can be a recreation this is lived daily. Thank you on your actual time calendar, no longer handiest are we able to revel in a tracking of bugs, fish and collectibles right through positive months, however we will additionally have a good time positive annual occasions and festivities that may coincide with what’s in actual lifestyles.

Those vacations and occasions, they’re obviously brief, however having a follow-up of each and every of them or no less than remembering to discuss with our island, will likely be more straightforward due to this information. Subsequent, we inform you month through month each and every tournament that will happen within the northern hemisphere, a good way so you do not leave out any.

January

EVENT DAY New 12 months January 1 Christmas ends December 15 to January 6 Fishing match 2d Saturday of the month from 9:00 a.m. to six:00 p.m.

February

EVENT DAY Wintry weather ends December 11 to February 26 Carnival February 15 (From day 1 you’ll be able to additionally purchase themed gadgets and garments)

April

EVENT DAY Easter tournament April 1 to April 12 Cherry petals April 1 to April 10 Fishing match 2d Saturday of the month from 9:00 a.m. to six:00 p.m. Nature Day April 23 to Would possibly 4

Mayo

EVENT DAY Nature’s day ends April 23 to Would possibly 4 First of Would possibly Would possibly 1 to Would possibly 7 World Museum Day Would possibly 18 to Would possibly 31

June

EVENT DAY Marriage ceremony Season June 1 to June 30

July

EVENT DAY Fishing match 2d Saturday of the month from 9:00 a.m. to six:00 p.m.

August

EVENT DAY Fireworks Each Sunday from 7:00 p.m.

September

EVENT DAY Halloween starts September 30 to October 31

October

EVENT DAY Fishing match 2d Saturday of the month from 9:00 a.m. to six:00 p.m. Halloween birthday party October 31 between 5:00 p.m. and 12:00 a.m.

November

EVENT DAY Turkey Day November 26 from 9:00 a.m. to twelve:00 a.m.

December

EVENT DAY Wintry weather begins December 11 to February 26 Christmas December 15 to January 6 Toy Day December 24 from 6:00 p.m. to five:00 a.m.

Extra Animal Crossing guides