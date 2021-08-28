All Annual Animal Crossing: New Horizons occasions

If we’ve got realized the rest from Animal Crossing: New Horizons, it’s that this can be a recreation this is lived daily. Thank you on your actual time calendar, no longer handiest are we able to revel in a tracking of bugs, fish and collectibles right through positive months, however we will additionally have a good time positive annual occasions and festivities that may coincide with what’s in actual lifestyles.

Those vacations and occasions, they’re obviously brief, however having a follow-up of each and every of them or no less than remembering to discuss with our island, will likely be more straightforward due to this information. Subsequent, we inform you month through month each and every tournament that will happen within the northern hemisphere, a good way so you do not leave out any.

January

EVENT

DAY

New 12 months

January 1

Christmas ends

December 15 to January 6

Fishing match

2d Saturday of the month from 9:00 a.m. to six:00 p.m.

February

EVENT

DAY

Wintry weather ends

December 11 to February 26

Carnival

February 15 (From day 1 you’ll be able to additionally purchase themed gadgets and garments)

April

EVENT

DAY

Easter tournament

April 1 to April 12

Cherry petals

April 1 to April 10

Fishing match

2d Saturday of the month from 9:00 a.m. to six:00 p.m.

Nature Day

April 23 to Would possibly 4

Mayo

EVENT

DAY

Nature’s day ends

April 23 to Would possibly 4

First of Would possibly

Would possibly 1 to Would possibly 7

World Museum Day

Would possibly 18 to Would possibly 31

June

EVENT

DAY

Marriage ceremony Season

June 1 to June 30

July

EVENT

DAY

Fishing match

2d Saturday of the month from 9:00 a.m. to six:00 p.m.

August

EVENT

DAY

Fireworks

Each Sunday from 7:00 p.m.

September

EVENT

DAY

Halloween starts

September 30 to October 31

October

EVENT

DAY

Fishing match

2d Saturday of the month from 9:00 a.m. to six:00 p.m.

Halloween birthday party

October 31 between 5:00 p.m. and 12:00 a.m.

November

EVENT

DAY

Turkey Day

November 26 from 9:00 a.m. to twelve:00 a.m.

December

EVENT

DAY

Wintry weather begins

December 11 to February 26

Christmas

December 15 to January 6

Toy Day

December 24 from 6:00 p.m. to five:00 a.m.

