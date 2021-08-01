All at once folks began speaking grimy via calling aunt, the reality of nephew misplaced his senses

Bhaderwah/Jammu: A ordinary incident has come to mild in Jammu and Kashmir. A 21-year-old formative years shared the image and speak to collection of his personal aunt on social media with objectionable remarks. After this, it changed into tricky for the lady. All at once dozens of folks began calling the lady and began speaking obscenely. This surprised the lady and locked herself within the room. After this the lady lodged a grievance. Then it got here to understand that the nephew had made his quantity and photograph viral.Additionally Learn – VIDEO: Seeking to board a transferring educate, the lady’s foot slipped, then what took place, watch the video….

The case is of Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir. Tanjima Begum, 42, a mom of 2 operating within the Social Welfare Division, alternatively, forgave her after the accused publicly apologized. "After the submit used to be posted on social media on July 27, I began receiving many unnecessary telephone calls, because of which I needed to face psychological harassment in my house, community and place of job," Begum advised journalists right here. That to start with I did not perceive what used to be taking place, why are folks unexpectedly making such obscene telephone calls and treating them otherwise.

Begum mentioned, "I used to be locked in my room after turning off the telephone for 2 days, later it used to be understood that this Karistani belonged to my nephew. I made up our minds to take care of this and set an instance for girls dealing with such scenarios like me. I took this determination for the ones ladies who in those cases harass themselves as a substitute of harassers.

Begum lodged a case in opposition to her 21-year-old nephew Saqib Tanveer at Bhaderwah police station referring to this incident. On the identical time, Saqib, who used to be learning in school, apologized to his aunt and mentioned that he did one thing fallacious in anger with out eager about the results.

Saqib and his mom publicly apologized to Begum in entrance of the digicam and mentioned, “I’m ashamed of what I did, because it has introduced embarrassment to my whole circle of relatives. I am hoping that my aunt will forgive me, I will be able to no longer do this kind of mistake with someone once more.” When contacted on this regard, SHO Jatinder Singh Rakwal mentioned that the investigation of the incident has been passed over to an officer. “We’re looking ahead to his record for additional motion,” he mentioned.