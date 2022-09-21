all chapters in detail

At last. The time has finally come to enjoy Return to Monkey Island, the new adventure of Guybrush Threepwood in which we will try (once again) to discover what is the secret of Monkey Island. You can expect many references to the first two games in the saga, and we can anticipate that it is one of the best graphic adventures of all time that you are going to enjoy no matter what.

However, and as usual, there are quite a few puzzles to solve and some bring them to them. The memory of getting stuck in some of the first puzzles Monkey Island is quite recurrent, and on many occasions it was time to try all the possible combinations or ask a friend. Luckily, with the arrival of the internet, things have been solved quite a bit, and we are going to give you a cable to complete the game without suffering too much.