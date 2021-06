All Charmsukh Ullu Internet Collection Forged and Actress Listing

Charmsukh is the most important franchise of Ullu App. All of the internet sequence created underneath it’s been an enormous hit regardless of the language. Because the lovers had been expanding, the internet sequence has been created incessantly. This is the listing of the entire Charmsukh Ullu Internet Collection Forged. This contains the listing of Ullu Internet Collection actress and different solid main points.

1. Charmsukh Jane Anjane Mein 3

Shreya Tyagi as Sister

Jinnie Jaaz as Chandani

Meet Arora as Husband

Deepak Dutt Sharma as Sasur Ji

Style:

2. Charmsukh Chawl Space Forged

Sneha Paul

Sneha Paul as Renu

Dakshita Kumar as Ronit

Eshan Tiwari as Bhanu

Jyostna Trivedi as Snehal

Meenu Sharma as Mami

Style: 18+, Drama

3. Charmsukh Jane Anjane Mein (Ullu App)

Jinnie Jaaz

Jinnie Jaaz as Spouse

Amit Jaitley as Husband

Manoj Dutt as Sweetheart’s father

Archana Shukla as Sweetheart’s mother

Style: 18+, Drama

4. Charmsukh Level Wala Instructor Forged

Mahima Gupta

Mahima Gupta as Puja

Priya Sachan as Dolly

Anwar Fatehan as Trustee

Abhay G Shankar as Gupta Sir

Style: 18+, Drama

5. Charmsukh Promotion Forged (Ullu)

Hiral Radadiya as Devika

Mahi Kamla as Shruti

Nitin Bhatia as Rohan

Style: 18+, Drama, Mystery

6. Charmsukh Flat 69 Forged

Thea D’souza

Thea D’Souza as Garima

Shalini Sahay as Jonita

Lolit Phulwani as Sidharth

Style: 18+, Suspense

7. Charmsukh Intercourse Schooling Forged

Manvi Chugh as Sudhi

Rajsi Verma as Swarna

Rahul Sharma Jatin

Style: 18+, Drama

8. Charmsukh Kaamwali Bai Forged

Aarohi Dike

Aarohi Dike as Paro

Garima Maurya as Richa

Jay Zaveri as Sameer

Style: 18+, Drama

9. Charmsukh Pyaas Forged

Aarti Mittal

Aarti Mittal as Bhabhi

Puja Mukherjee as Sister In Legislation

Shivam Khajuria as Boyfriend

Babita Anant as Mom In Legislation

Style: 18+, Romance, Drama

10. Charmsukh Function Play Forged (Ullu App)

Divya Burman

Divya Burman as Payal

Aakash as Anshul Bammi

Satyajeet as Physician

Style: 18+, Drama

11. Charmsukh Phone Sales space

Rimjhim Das

Rimjhim Das as Amita

Rajat Bhasin as Karan

Gaurav Sharma as Jeet

Style: 18+, Suspense

12. Charmsukh Sautela Pyaar

Rajsi Verma

Devashish as Anthony

Rajsi Verma as Seema

Swasti Kapur as Ritu

Ashwin Kaushal as Joseph

Style: Romance, 18+, Drama

13. Charmsukh Jane Anjane Mein 2 Forged

Jinnie Jaaz

Jinnie Jaaz as Chandani

Sima Pari as Mom-In-law

Deepak Dutt Sharma as Sasur Ji

Meet Arora as Husband

Style: 18+

14. Charmsukh Humse Na Ho Payega Forged

Luviena Lodh

Luviena Lodh as Rashmi

Anshul Bammi as Ansh

Amit Thakur as Kishor

Style: 18+, Drama

15. Charmsukh Pajama Birthday party Forged

Kajal as Neeta

Kajal as Neeta

Jayati Thakar as Dancer

Vihan Verma as Rahul

Gaurav Kumar as Sam

Style: 18+

16. Charmsukh Sauda Forged

Ira Soni

Ira Soni as Sumedha

Trisha Choudhary as Apeksha

Rohit Sharma as Hironmoe

Style: 18+, Crime, Thriller

17. Charmsukh Behrupiya Forged

Saumya Tiwari

Nidhi Mahawan

Nikita Nikas

Ashutosh

Style: 18+, Suspense, Drama

18. Charmsukh Ek Khwaab Suhaagrat Forged

Pallavi Mukherjee

Pallavi Mukherjee

Nitesh Mishra

Style: 18+, Drama, Comedy

19. Charmsukh Freeway Forged

Supriya Shukla

Supriya Shukla

Farooq Khan

Saad Baba

Style: 18+, Drama, Mystery

20. Charmsukh Karna Zaruri Hai Forged

Kasturi Chhetri

Kasturi Chhetri

Vidyut Xavier

Dinesh Parmar

Style: 18+, Drama

21. Charmsukh Mother And Daughter Forged (Ullu)

Rajsi Verma

Rajsi Verma

Nikhil Arora

Ruby Bharah

22.Charmsukh Aate Ki Chakki Forged

Jinnie Jaaz

Jinnie Jaaz

Muskan Agrawal

Style: 18+

Liberate Date: 7 Might 2021

23. Charmsukh Salahkaar Forged

Mishti Basu

