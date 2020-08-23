All chief ministers of Congress ruled states, Sonia or Rahul will be re-elected as party president.

New Delhi: Several letters of Congress Working Committee (CWC) members met Rahul Gandhi once again in a meeting to be held on Monday amid a heated debate on the leadership issue following a letter written to Congress senior interim president Sonia Gandhi. We are preparing to keep the demand of making the president from. Chief Ministers of all Congress-ruled states will also participate in this meeting to be held through video conferencing. Also Read – Who will be the BJP’s chief ministerial candidate in Bengal? Kailash Vijayvargiya said – will contest elections without face

Before this important meeting, where one section of the current MPs and former ministers has demanded collective leadership, another section has strongly advocated the return of Rahul Gandhi as party president. Two dozen Congress leaders, including some former ministers, have written to party president Sonia Gandhi demanding a major change in the organization, while some leaders close to Rahul have written to the CWC for his return as party chief.

On the other hand, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has opposed the steps of some party leaders challenging the leadership of Gandhi family in Congress and said that this is not the time to raise such an issue. Singh said in a statement that strong opposition is needed today against the BJP-led NDA which is ruining the constitutional values ​​and democratic principles of the country. He said, "Sonia Gandhi should lead the Congress as long as she wants". After this, Rahul Gandhi should take the responsibility of the post because he is fully qualified to lead the party.

A day before the meeting, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel wrote a letter to Rahul Gandhi on Sunday requesting that he once again take command of the party. He said in the letter, “The Gandhi-Nehru family has made a huge contribution in taking India out of the category of poor nation into a modern nation.” The sacrifices this family has made for the country are unforgettable. “