All confirmed actors, actresses, and characters from Godzilla vs. Kong

On March 31st there will be the premiere of one of the most anticipated battles in recent years. The two most powerful titans in the world will face off in a new movie that will face them again decades later. Who will win?

Actors, actresses, and characters from Godzilla vs. Kong confirmed so far

Before its premiere we wanted to collect all the actors, actresses and characters from Godzilla vs. Kong confirmed so far, so that we know who is who in the film and we go prepared. Click on the gallery and take a look.

There are several comebacks that come from Godzilla: King of the Monsters, since the new film will take into account the events narrated in that story. Although now, for some unknown reason, Godzilla is wreaking havoc and destroying everything he finds.

We spoke to the director of Godzilla vs. Kong, Adam Wingard, recently at IGN Fan Fest, confirming that the battle will not end in a draw. There will be a winner since he himself has the thorn in it for many years when he saw the original movie where both monsters faced each other.

Recently we have also shown you exclusively the new poster for Godzilla vs. Kong that will be used in the IMAX version of the film and that shows a stylized and spectacular image of both combatants.

Godzilla vs. Kong will be released on March 31st and these are, for the moment, all confirmed actors, actresses and characters.