All confirmed actors, actresses and characters from Obi-Wan Kenobi, the Disney + series

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series is a reality and is coming to Disney + soon. We already know some details about the plot and about the production, and we are preparing with reports such as the one we dedicate to the best moments of Obi-Wan in all his history, both in movies and in comics or animated series.

But, What is the confirmed cast of the series so far? What characters will be present in your story? We are going to review all of them.

All characters and cast of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series confirmed so far

In the gallery that you can see below you have the complete list with the Obi-Wan Kenobi characters, actors and actresses who have already officially confirmed their presence in the Disney + series. Keep in mind that the details provided are still minimal and that, perhaps, there may be changes, but for now this is what we know.

Definitely, the presence of Ewan McGregor and the return of Hayden Christensen are the great draws of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series to date. Both will repeat the roles seen in the television series and will meet again ten years after the events experienced in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

A large part of the known cast, for now, has not confirmed the characters he will play. We can take some of them for granted, but roles like Indira Varma’s are still a great mystery.

The series will begin filming this same month of April, so it will still be necessary to wait a bit until you can enjoy the series. But this is already underway and we will be able to enjoy a new chapter in the history of Star Wars on Disney + from the point of view of one of its most important characters.