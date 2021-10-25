All Crypto Chest Places in Some distance Cry 6

Within Some distance Cry 6 you’ll to find other collectibles, together with the cryptogram vaults. Those are unfold throughout all Yara areas and you’ll open them with two crypto tables. When you get it, you are going to obtain extra complicated apparatus which gives better resistance to express harm.

When you plan to go looking all of the chests, it’s important first that you already know that there are a complete of 15 and 30 cryptogram tables. On this information we provide an explanation for the site of all of the chests and the 2 tables you want to free up it, along with the praise they provide.

Cryptogram Chests in Some distance Cry 6

Sanctuary Island

LOCATION CRYPTOGRAM TABLE # 1 CRYPTOGRAM TABLE # 2 REWARD SAFE #1 It’s present in a space this is northwest of Unity. Bandera wound – At the back of the home in some tubes. Royal palm tree – At the roof of the home. MK II protecting swimsuit gloves.

Early morning

LOCATION CRYPTOGRAM TABLE # 1 CRYPTOGRAM TABLE # 2 REWARD SAFE #2 On the most sensible of the gasoline station this is north of the town of Verdera. Spinning most sensible – At the roofs of the homes which are situated subsequent to the gasoline station Crack of dawn butterfly flower – Practice the trail of the rooftops till you achieve a water can. Insurrection Helmet MK II. SAFE #3 In a small community south of Cenote el Ojo. Red meat – Swim and you are going to see the desk on a small island. Canine – After taking the former one, cross instantly forward and you are going to see the desk on different rocks. Rioter’s Boots MK II. SAFE #4 At the seaside this is proper in entrance of the Tempestad Lighthouse. Gallo – Practice the arrow from the chest, go the water and subsequent to the Tempest Lighthouse is the desk. Yara Libre – Practice the outskirts of the island and cross up against a gorge. Above is the desk. Insurrection Gloves MK II. SAFE #5 North of Refugio de Ída. At the seaside there’s a space at the docks. There’s the chest. Mariposa Reina is born – From the home, take a ship to the island this is proper in entrance of you. Shark – It is proper at the island subsequent door. You need to dive to get it. Insurrection Vest MK II.

Gold Valley

LOCATION CRYPTOGRAM TABLE # 1 CRYPTOGRAM TABLE # 2 REWARD SAFE #6 In a scrapyard within the town of Feroza. Brand of Freedom – Cross round the home the place the chest is, spoil a board to get within and you are going to see the board. Starfish – Within a rusty automotive on the junkyard. Mittens in opposition to the hearth MK II. SAFE #7 To the northwest of the town of Segunda. Cat – There’s a hatch within the flooring within the farm. You need to shoot the gas can in order that it explodes and you’ll get thru it to get the desk. Guana – At the different aspect of the tower you’ll see any other hatch with wood forums on most sensible and any other drum. Do the similar as above. Helmet in opposition to fireplace MK II. SAFE #8 To the west of Arroyo Okú in some flooded ruins. Tarantula – Cross up the tower and the desk is at the bell tower. Boxing gloves – From the bell tower you’ll see any other tower on the fringe of the water. Input it through diving. MK II Fireplace Boots. SAFE #9 In Stormy Bay in a the town known as Rubén. Forex – Cross to the correct of the chest and achieve the wood pier. Between the forums you’ll see some rocks connected with an orange web. Shoot the online to go into the cave and to find the desk. Mamey Zapote – From the chest, return to the dock however this time you are going to see the desk underneath the quay. MK II firefighting pants.

The East

LOCATION CRYPTOGRAM TABLE # 1 CRYPTOGRAM TABLE # 2 REWARD SAFE #10 It’s inside the town of Concepción. Machete – From the chest, cross all the way down to the sq. and the desk is in a sales space. Chalice – From the former desk, cross left and find the automobile workshop construction. At the terrace is the desk. MK II protecting swimsuit footwear. SAFE #11 Northeast of Cresta Catalina. Cigarette – From the chest cross to the roof of the constructions. Above is the desk. Crocotaxi – Cross to the roof of the opposite construction you’ll see to seek out the desk. MK II coverage swimsuit trousers. SAFE #12 North of Sierra Perdida in a the town known as Barriga. Horse – From the chest take a ship to head to a couple wood piers at the different aspect of the lake and take the board. Domino – From the former desk, take the boat once more and cross to the opposite pier this is to the west of the lake. MK II protecting swimsuit. SAFE #13 North of Campo Savannah, proper across the bend within the highway. Tocororo – From the chest, head south and take a ship to go the lake. The shed you spot is the place the board is. Crocodile – From the desk above, cross proper till you achieve any other shed. There you are going to see a wood door that you’ll spoil and proper subsequent to the board. MK II Protecting Swimsuit Masks.

Esperanza