All education institutes, including school colleges, can be opened in September in this state, the government has indicated

new Delhi: All educational institutions including school colleges are closed till 31 August due to Corona virus. Board examinations were also canceled in many states due to Corona virus. The new session in schools usually starts in March to April, but this time due to Corona virus, there has been a lot of loss in the field of education. Now governments are thinking of opening the school again.

Schools, colleges and education centers can be resumed in Assam from September 1. State Education Minister Hemant Biswa Sharma has also indicated this. He said that the government is planning to open school colleges and education centers again in the state.

We are planning to reopen schools, colleges and educational institutions from 1st September. However, final decision will be taken by the center: #Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma pic.twitter.com/mWKZYSR99D
– ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2020

Let us tell you that today, i.e. from August 1, the entire country is in Unlock 3 and the Home Ministry has also released a new guideline related to it. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, instructions have been given to keep the school colleges closed till 31 August in the whole country. This clearly means that schools will not be opened in August in any state. Keeping this in mind, the Education Minister of Assam has said to open the school college from September 1.

However, there is no information as to what is the rule for reopening schools. How to plan to save children in the coronary. Perhaps the government will soon set a rule in this regard.