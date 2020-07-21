All Eight ‘Harry Potter’ Movies Are Leaving HBO Max Next Month

Three months after HBO Max launched with the complete set of eight core “Harry Potter” films, the octet of titles concerning the Boy Who Lived might be rolling off the WarnerMedia service in August.

Followers of Harry Potter’s Wizarding World have somewhat over 5 weeks left to binge on the eight movies primarily based on J.Ok. Rowling’s novels on HBO Max, with the titles expiring on Aug. 25, WarnerMedia introduced Monday.

Rowling has not too long ago turn out to be embroiled in a firestorm of criticism over her feedback concerning transgender id. A supply accustomed to the standing of the Harry Potter movies on HBO Max informed Selection that the removing of the flicks from streaming service stems from normal licensing phrases which might be unrelated to the controversy.

On the similar time, HBO Max in August additionally might be including movies together with the slate of DC’s Batman films — together with the 1989 “Batman,” “Batman & Robin,” “Batman Begins,” “Batman Ceaselessly,” “Batman Returns” and “The Darkish Knight” — in addition to “Blade Runner: The Closing Lower,” “Elf,” “Kung Fu Panda,” “Ocean’s Eleven,” “Wedding ceremony Crashers,” “Jojo Rabbit” and “Richard Jewell.”

HBO Max is also launching DC Leisure’s “Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” on Aug. 15, in addition to animated collection “Harley Quinn” seasons 1 and a pair of on Aug. 1 (which premiered on Warner Bros.’ DC Universe service).

As of Aug. 25, the next films will now not be on HBO Max: “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets and techniques,” “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban,” “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Hearth,” “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix,” “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince,” and “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” Elements 1 and a pair of.

When HBO Max launched Could 27, it featured the shock inclusion of the Warner Bros. “Harry Potter” films, however it seems that was just for a three-month carve out on streaming rights. Again in 2016, NBCUniversal inked a deal locking up TV and digital rights to the fantasy films that additionally included content material for Common theme parks. It’s not recognized whether or not the streaming rights for the “Harry Potter” within the U.S. are transferring to NBCU’s not too long ago launched Peacock. The eight movies, launched between 2001 and 2011, rank as one of many highest-grossing film franchises in historical past with a worldwide haul of $7.7 billion.

In the meantime, different titles rolling off HBO Max subsequent month embody as of Aug. 28 “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” and as of Aug. 31, “Dumb & Dumber,” “Full Metallic Jacket,” “Good Will Looking,” “Love Truly,” Quentin Tarantino’s”Kill Invoice: Quantity 1″ and “Kill Invoice: Quantity 2,” and the 2004’s “The Spongebob Squarepants Film.”

Final month WarnerMedia angered DC followers after saying a number of titles can be exiting HBO Max — earlier than it reversed course. In mid-June, the corporate mentioned “Batman v Superman: Daybreak of Justice,” “Justice League,” “Suicide Squad” and “Marvel Lady” can be leaving HBO Max as of July 1. However after a fan backlash, the corporate mentioned that “by fashionable demand,” HBO Max had prolonged the provision of these titles by December 2020.

HBO Max, which WarnerMedia has positioned as primarily a alternative for legacy HBO (priced on the similar $14.99 month-to-month worth), stays unavailable on Roku and Amazon’s Hearth TV amid a chronic dispute over distribution phrases. The streamer is also lacking from different platforms, together with LG and Vizio TVs.

A listing of what’s coming to HBO Max — and what’s expiring — in August 2020 is on the market at this hyperlink.

