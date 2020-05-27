All Eight ‘Harry Potter’ Movies Streaming on HBO Max – Variety

HBO Max has sweetened the elixir for “Harry Potter” followers: It launched Wednesday with all eight of Warner Bros.’s films primarily based on J.Okay. Rowling’s widespread fantasy ebook collection.

HBO Max’s movie lineup — which is able to serve up greater than 2,000 films within the first yr — contains all the “Harry Potter” titles, which star Daniel Radcliffe because the titular wizard whiz-kid, Emma Watson as Hermione Granger, and Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley.

The movies now out there on HBO Max are: “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” (2001); “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets and techniques” (2002); “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” (2004); “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Hearth” (2005); “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” (2007); “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” (2009); and “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” Half 1 (2010) and Half 2 (2011).

Along with these, Harry Potter spinoff “Unbelievable Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” may even be out there on HBO Max by way of the HBO service.

WarnerMedia’s HBO Max splashed down early the morning of Might 27, with what the corporate says is twice the content material of legacy HBO for a similar $14.99 month-to-month worth.

The arrival of the “Harry Potter” films on HBO Max proper out of the gate is a shock: NBCUniversal in 2016 initially inked a deal locking up TV and digital rights to the magical film franchise that additionally integrated content material for Common theme parks. It was assumed NBCU’s rights prolonged a number of years into the longer term. HBO Max chief content material officer Kevin Reilly, talking at TCA in January, signaled that the Boy Who Lived can be arriving ultimately to the WarnerMedia outlet: “Let’s simply say, in some unspecified time in the future you’ll be able to’t have our expertise with out having ‘Harry Potter’ be part of it.”

The “Harry Potter” pics, launched between 2001 and 2011, rank because the highest-grossing film franchise in historical past with a worldwide haul of greater than $7 billion.

At launch HBO Max is offered on a number of platforms — however, at present, it’s not out there by Roku, Amazon Hearth TV or Comcast. The service is offered by father or mother firm AT&T, Apple, Google and YouTube TV, Hulu, Constitution, Samsung, Altice USA, Cox, Verizon, the Nationwide Cable Tv Cooperative (NCTC) associates, Microsoft’s Xbox One and Sony’s PlayStation 4.

In the meantime, movies acquired particularly for HBO Max embody titles from Warner Bros., the Criterion Assortment, and Japan’s Studio Ghibli, which is streaming its animated favorites like “Spirited Away” for the primary time ever within the U.S. Movies out there at launch embody “Casablanca,” “The Wizard of Oz,” “The Lord of the Rings,” “Citizen Kane,” “Gremlins,” and the “Lego” films, in addition to “2001: A House Odyssey,” “An American in Paris,” “Blood Diamond,” “Braveheart,” “Friday the 13th,” “Godzilla,” “Gone with the Wind,” the Beatles’ “A Laborious Day’s Night time,” “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen,” the “Nightmare on Elm Road” franchise, “North by Northwest,” “Insurgent With no Trigger,” “Singin’ within the Rain” and “The Sisterhood of the Touring Pants.”

Different films out there in HBO Max — by HBO — embody “Loopy Wealthy Asians,” “A Star is Born” (2018), “Aquaman,” “Joker,” the “Alien” franchise, the “American Pie” collection, “Anastasia,” “Babe,” “Die Laborious,” “The Flintstones,” “In Bruges,” “The Indian within the Cabinet,” “Jaws,” “Moulin Rouge!” and “Teen Witch.”

Movies out there within the first yr of HBO Max’s launch embody “The Matrix,” “The Goonies,” “When Harry Met Sally,” “Blade Runner: The Ultimate Reduce,” the “Deadly Weapon” collection, “Monsters vs. Aliens” and “V for Vendetta.” Plus, the streaming service could have each Batman and Superman theatrical launch from the final 40 years, together with each DC movie from the final decade, together with “Surprise Girl” and “Justice League” — with Zack Snyder’s fan-demanded “Snyder Reduce” of “Justice League” due in 2021.