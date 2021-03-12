‘All Entry’ Canceled, Last Episodes to Air in June (EXCLUSIVE)

“Entry Hollywood” franchise spinoff “All Entry” isn’t returning after this season.

The half-hour leisure information program, hosted by Mario Lopez, Equipment Hoover, Scott Evans and correspondent Sibley Scoles, first launched in Sept. 2019 and aimed to “dig deeper into the nationwide headlines to uncover the extraordinary real-life drama occurring in on a regular basis locations and exploring compelling true crime and uplifting human curiosity tales.”

“All Entry” at the moment airs dwell in 4 markets — New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Hartford, Conn. — at 7:30 p.m.

Flagship program “Entry Hollywood,” at the moment in its twenty fifth anniversary season, in addition to “Entry Each day” and “Entry Weekend” are all slated to proceed subsequent season. The entire “Entry” collection are govt produced by Maureen FitzPatrick, who stepped into the position in 2019 after longtime exec producer Rob Silverstein departed.

Amid the continued pandemic, “Entry Hollywood” first returned to studio manufacturing final June, with one supply describing the present as having a lean set staffed with solely a handful of individuals working in the identical neighborhood for COVID-19 security causes. One constructive case had been found by routine testing however contact tracing was carried out and the manufacturing didn’t want to shut down.