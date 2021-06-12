All Eros Now Internet Collection Forged and Actress Record

All Eros Now Internet Collection: Eros Now could be a success OTT content material streaming platform. The internet collection contents from Eros Now have crossed massive virtual information. With again to again hit contents, the platform is making Hindi content material throughout genres. Here’s the checklist of actress a part of the Eros Now Internet Collection Forged.
1. A Viral Marriage ceremony Internet Collection
- Sonali Sachdev
- Sharib Hashmi
- Shreya Dhanwanthary
- Amol Parashar
- Mohit Raina
Style: Drama, Romance
2. Flesh Internet Collection Forged (Eros Now)
- Swara Bhasker
- Vidya Malavade
- Mahima Makwana
- Akshay Oberoi
Style: Thriller, Suspense, Mystery, Crime
3. Date Long gone Mistaken 3
- Shreya Gupto
- Bhakti Maniar
- Rudraksh Thakur
- Vikas Rawat
- Ansh Bhagri
Style: Drama, Comedy, Romance
4. Turn Internet Collection
- Sandeepa Dhar
- Shweta Gulati
- Harry Alag
- Sapna Bhavnani
Style: Crime, Mystery
5. Metro Park Internet Collection
- Omi Vaidya
- Ranvir Shorey
- Vega Tamotia
- Pitobash Tripathy
- Purbi Joshi
Style: Comedy, Circle of relatives, Drama
6. Operation Cobra Forged (Eros Now)
- Nyra Banerjee
- Ruhi Singh
- Tarun Khanna
- Gautam Gulati
Style: Crime, Mystery, Motion
7. Modi Internet Collection Forged
- Darshan Jariwalla
- Marknad Deshpande
- Mahesh Thakur
- Ashish Sharma
- Faizal Khan
Style: Drama, Journey
8. Smoke Internet Collection Forged
- Kalki Koechlin
- Mandira Bedi
- Jim Sarbh
- Amit Sial
- Gulshan Devaiah
Style: Crime, Suspense, Mystery
9. The Investigation Internet Collection Forged (Eros Now)
- Leena Jumani
- Hiten Tejwani
- Prakash Ramchandani
- Aryamann Seth
Style: Investigation, Crime, Mystery
10. Aspect Hero Internet Collection Forged
- Gauahar Khan
- Kunaal Roy Kapur
- Arjun Kanungo
- Shakti Kapoor
- Gopal Dutt
12. My Title Is Sheela Internet Collection
- Smita Tambe
- Ankit Bathla
- Asheema Vardaan
- Firdaous Mewawala
- Ganesh Yadav
13. 7 Kadam Forged (Eros Now)
- Deeksha Seth
- Rohini Banerjee
- Ronit Roy
- Amit Sadh
