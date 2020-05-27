All-Female ‘Ghostbusters’ Hatred Tied to Anti-Hillary Motion, Says Director Paul Feig – Variety

Paul Feig has mirrored on the vitriolic response to his women-led “Ghostbusters” reboot, claiming it was related to criticism confronted by Hillary Clinton throughout her 2016 marketing campaign for president.

In a dialogue with Julia Cunningham on “The Jess Cagle Present” on SiriusXM, Feig mentioned the vocal negativity that arose following the casting of Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones because the leads of the movie.

“Some actually sensible creator or researcher or sociologist wants to write a e-book about 2016 and the way intertwined [our film was] with Hillary [Clinton] and the anti-Hillary motion,” Feig stated. “It was simply this 12 months the place everybody went to a boiling level. I don’t know if it was [having] an African-American president for eight years [that] teed them up or one thing, however they have been simply prepared to explode… By the point, in 2014 or 2015, after I introduced I used to be going to [make] it, it began.”

Feig went on to level towards President Trump’s personal adverse feedback concerning the movie as indicative of a bigger ideological tie between the criticism each confronted.

“It’s loopy how folks received nuts about girls attempting to be in energy or attempting to be in positions that they weren’t usually in,” Feig stated. “It was an unsightly, ugly 12 months.”

The rebooted “Ghostbusters” confronted adverse on-line reactions up to its launch. It grossed $229.1 million on the international field workplace and Sony Footage, the movie’s distributor, misplaced upward of $50 million.

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife.” a direct sequel to “Ghostbusters II” with no narrative ties to the 2016 reboot, is ready to launch on March 5, 2021 after being delayed from its July 10 launch date due to the coronavirus pandemic. The movie stars Paul Rudd,