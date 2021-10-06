All Forgotten Wooded area collectibles in Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Kena’s journey: Bridge of Spirits will make you undergo quite a lot of spaces to be a religious information and set up to unfastened the spirit of various deceased individuals who have remained in the actual international. All through this adventure, you’re going to undergo other spaces, the primary used to be the Village and later you’re going to move to the Forgotten Wooded area to get some collectibles.

The collectibles of Kena: Bridge of Spirits There are a number of: Rot, Hats, Flower Shrines, Spirit Mail, Cursed Chests and Meditation Puts. Due to this fact, with this information we convey you the site of each and every of them throughout the Forgotten Wooded area, which can can help you whole all the assortment.

All Rot of the Forgotten Wooded area in Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Within the Forgotten Wooded area there are a complete of 14 Rot to gather. Now not they all may also be discovered from the instant you arrive in the primary space of ​​the sport, however they are going to be unlocked as you move during the tale.

LOCATION #1 Once you get to the woodland, move to the fitting facet and face the enemies. While you end and take away the corruption, down within the trunk you’re going to have the primary Rot. #2 Within the Sanctuary of Water, use the Tear of the Wooded area. Get rid of the corruption that you’ve got at the proper, apply the trail till you get rid of the entire corruption. On the very finish, shake the pile of leaves and you’re going to to find the second one Rot. #3 From the Sacred Tree stone, head left and apply the primary trail till you notice a blue ball striking. Shoot an arrow and the 3rd Rot will fall. #4 From the Sacred Tree stone, head proper till you achieve a bridge. Flip left and apply the river upstream. Shoot a blue plate in order that two platforms seem, those will can help you go and on the finish you’re going to have the fourth Rot. #5 On the most sensible of the God Tree Sanctuary, there’s a blue flower to move you. Use it and move up, the Rot might be looking forward to you upstairs. # 6, # 7 and # 8 You get those 3 while you to find the Meals Providing Relic. #9 While you open the trail of the Lantern Cave, input and to the fitting you’re going to see 3 stones. Simply the stone to the a ways proper is a Rot. # 10, # 11 and # 12 You get those 3 while you to find the Lantern Relic. #13 On the Water Shrine, return underneath the log. At the different facet, move to the fitting and leap into the water, swim to the left and you’re going to see a small cave the place a Rot might be hidden. #14 On the right way to the Lantern Cave subsequent to the woodland tear, there are a large number of leaves. Use the tear to show the leaves and underneath the trunk you’re going to see the Rot.

The entire Forgotten Wooded area Hats en Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Within the Forgotten Wooded area there are a complete of 6 hats. Now not they all are bought from chests, some might be defeating bosses or different enemies.

Brother masks

Climb the massive tree simply north of the God Tree Sanctuary, south of the Forgotten Wooded area path. You’ll see a trunk with other glow issues, turn on them and proceed to the opposite trail the place there’s a blue flower, use your bow to cross and open the chest.





Bellota

While you get to the Hat Cart, engage with it and it’s going to provide the Acorn hat.





Pink mushroom

From the Cart of the Hats, move backpedal the rocks that you’ll climb. To the fitting there’s a waterfall, move in opposition to it, however watch out to not fall. In the back of her is a chest with the hat.





Taro

Taro’s hat is your praise within the cursed chest this is positioned at the back of the Sacred Tree and that you are going to see if you happen to undergo any of its within sight paths.





Deer

Close to the Sacred Tree, at the proper extra in particular, there are 3 plates the place it’s a must to position the 3 owls. Search for them and while you set up to position all 3, you’re going to get this hat.





Pineapple

If you go away the Lantern Cave, take away the corruption and to the fitting is the chest that incorporates the Pineapple.





The entire flower sanctuaries of the Forgotten Wooded area en Kena: Bridge of Spirits

There’s a general of 3 Flower shrines, which it is very important blank the corruption so to get right of entry to them.

Location #1 Within the Sanctuary of Water, use the woodland tear. Get rid of the corruption at the proper. Use the Rot to transport the wood board and that can permit you to climb up and use the tear once more to apply the trail and to find the sanctuary. #2 After disposing of the corruption from the Tree of God, move down the elevator and at the back of you you’re going to see the shrine. #3 After opening the Lantern Cave trail, you might be confronted with quite a lot of enemies. After disposing of the corruption with the woodland tear, you’re going to see a cave the place the sanctuary is.

All meditation websites within the Forgotten Wooded area en Kena: Bridge of Spirits

There might be 2 meditation puts and each and every of them corresponds to while you end the fight in opposition to their respective bosses.

First position of meditation

On the Sacred Tree, move down the trail at the proper and apply it, it even is going over a small bridge. Cross downstream and stand at the rock at the proper. At the different facet of the river there’s a blue stone, shoot it with an arrow to boost two platforms that can take you to the primary meditation position.





2d position of meditation

On the right way to the Lantern Cave, you discover a woodland tear. Use it to take away the corruption at the left the place the second one meditation position is.





The entire cursed chests From the Forgotten Wooded area in Kena: Bridge of Spirits

A complete of 2 cursed chests They’re going to be positioned within the the city space. In case you turn on them, you’ll have to fight in opposition to other enemies, however the praise might be value it.

LOCATION #1 On the Water Sanctuary, move left till you achieve the 3 platforms which can be within the water. Leap to the second one and switch the digital camera to appear up, there you’re going to see a blue stone that it’s a must to leap to seek out the cursed chest. #2 From the Sacred Tree, move left alongside the primary trail. Flip proper and while you see a trail that leads at the back of some timber, apply it to find the second one and ultimate cursed chest.

All non secular mails From the Forgotten Wooded area in Kena: Bridge of Spirits

There’s a general of 2 non secular emails that can assist you liberate the homes with corruption and thus to find different treasures.

First non secular mail

When you’re advancing in opposition to the Sanctuary of the Tree of God, climb up the ledges and throw your self on a platform this is like one of those department. From there, shoot an arrow on the blue flower in entrance to succeed in the primary spirit mail.





2d non secular mail

From the Santuario del Agua, head left. There’s a log bridge and a blue flower that you’ll use to move your self, however be careful as a result of there might be two extra that it’s a must to use as neatly. In case you do it proper, you’re going to arrive in a small space with a religious mail.