All four March PS Plus games now available for free download on PS4 and PS5

Sony’s subscription service renews its monthly incentives on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

We are on March 1 and, although it rarely happens that the first day of the month falls on Tuesday, this is one of those special cases. Why special? Because the ps plus games they are available to download from the first Tuesday of each month, so in the case of March, subscribers will be able to access them right now.

Let us remember that the incentives chosen by Sony to reach its PlayStation consoles are four, although the VR title is maintained NeonHAT as a gift to Spain as part of the PS Talents program. Ghostrunner is one of the proper names of the month, although it is the one chosen to download exclusively on PS5, so PS4 users will not be able to access it.

Ghostrunner is only free for PS5For the previous generation there are three more options. ARK: Survival Evolved invites us to live a multiplayer prehistoric experience surrounded by dinosaurs, threats and secrets to discover. For its part, Team Sonic Racing is a great option for play as a family and enjoy a nice racing title with SEGA characters, while lastly we have Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, the multiplayer version of the successful Sucker Punch title that is inspired by Japanese mythology and allows cooperative play.

Remember that the PS Now games for March have also been announced, with up to four new additions to the subscription service that allows you to run the games also through the cloud on PC, PS4 and PS5.

