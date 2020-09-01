All Four ‘Starvation Video games’ Movies Streaming Free on Tubi

The chances at the moment are streaming in your favor: The 4 “Starvation Video games” motion pictures starring Jennifer Lawrence can be found without spending a dime on Tubi.

The sci-fi dystopian blockbusters from Lionsgate at the moment are accessible on Tubi’s free, ad-supported platform within the U.S. The “Starvation Video games” movie franchise grossed almost $three billion worldwide. Alongside Lawrence, the flicks starred Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks and Donald Sutherland.

The 4 motion pictures — “The Starvation Video games” (2012), “The Starvation Video games: Catching Fireplace” (2013) and “The Starvation Video games: Mockingjay” Elements 1 and a couple of (2014 and 2015) — have joined Tubi’s library of greater than 23,000 motion pictures and tv reveals. Tubi is a part of Fox Corp., which acquired it earlier this 12 months in a $440 million deal.

The films are based mostly on Suzanne Collins’ best-selling dystopian trilogy of “The Starvation Video games,” “Catching Fireplace” and “Mockingjay.” The books and films are set in Panem, a North American nation with 12 districts — with kids from the districts chosen through lottery to take part within the obligatory Starvation Video games demise match.

Lawrence stars as Katniss Everdeen, who survives the brutal Starvation Video games earlier than rising to steer the rise up in opposition to Panem’s tyrannical President Snow (Sutherland).

Individually Lionsgate is growing a prequel to the “Starvation Video games,” based mostly on Collins’ “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” revealed this previous Could. The studio has tapped director Francis Lawrence, who helmed three of the “Starvation Video games” motion pictures, for the difference.

Tubi’s ad-supported VOD (AVOD) service is obtainable on Android and iOS cellular units, the online (tubi.television), and connected-TV units and providers together with Roku, Amazon Fireplace TV, Apple TV, Samsung and Vizio TVs, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

The premiere sponsor of the “Starvation Video games” movie foursome on Tubi is Age of Studying’s Journey Academy academic multiplayer recreation service.