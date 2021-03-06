All free Xbox Game Pass games for the month of March 2021

They have already been officially unveiled all free games that will appear on the Xbox Game Pass service during the month of March 2021. If we are subscribers to the service we can download and play the following games at no additional cost.

The free Xbox Game Pass games of March 2021

Basketball and soccer appear to be protagonists in the Xbox Game Pass for March, but also other sports along with the always loved most famous space battles in history. These are the titles that will appear in the service this month, as confirmed on the official Xbox blog.

NBA 2K21 (Xbox One and Cloud version, without Xbox Series X / S version specific enhancements)

(Xbox One and Cloud version, without Xbox Series X / S version specific enhancements) Star Wars Squadrons (console)

(console) NHL 21 (console)

(console) Madden NFL 21 (console)

(console) Football Manager 2021 (PC)

(PC) Football Manager 2021 Xbox Edition (Console + PC)

Football Manager 2021

All games will be available on the service from March 4, with the exception of Madden NFL 21 that is already available, Star Wars Squadrons (which points to the arrival in March without confirming date) and NHL 21, which will do the same in EA Play but during the month of April, according to official information .

NBA 2K21 is the latest installment of the most successful basketball franchise on the planet, although as we have indicated, the version that arrives on Xbox Game Pass during March will be the Xbox One version and you will not be able to enjoy the improvements that the Xbox version does incorporate. X / S series.

For the rest, take special care with Football Manager 2021: you can lose your life.

