All hen places in A long way Cry 6

Within A long way Cry 6 you’ll in finding other collectibles, together with the roosters. They all are scattered during the areas of Yara, so watch out in the event you visualize a picket field with a drawing of a hen. After all, the icon isn’t marked through default at the map, however in the event you get nearer it’ll seem.
The humorous factor about this collectible is that, it has a 2d use past simply discovering them: they may be able to be utilized in sports activities competitions cockfighting. If you will adopt your seek, it will be significant that you recognize that there are a complete of nineteen roosters: 13 named as “Yara’s fiercest combatants” and six as “Yara’s avian mercenaries”. On this information I provide an explanation for the site of the entire roosters.
The roosters in A long way Cry 6
Early morning
|
gallo
|
Location
|
#1
|
The Eagle
|
To the east of Río Cortina (previous the freeway) you’ll see the field of the hen with the bare eye.
|
#2
|
The Rato
|
At the Mogote slopes you’re going to see the Montero farm. On this farm there’s the field of the hen within the preventing ring.
|
#3
|
The Golden
|
Turn on the undertaking “Las espuelas de Gordito” within the ring of the Montero farm. This aspect quest will take you to an purpose to consult with a bunker. In that position, pass to the primary room to peer the hen field.
|
#4
|
Metal
|
Subsequent to town of Verdera, against the woodland. You’ll see the hen field with the bare eye.
Gold Valley
|
gallo
|
Location
|
#5
|
Papacito
|
Throughout the town of Lagos Diamante, there’s the field of the hen beneath a thatched roof.
|
#6
|
Top
|
To the west of Jardines el Cielo there are some botanical gardens. Within the again there’s a blue space with the hen field.
|
#7
|
The Black Loss of life
|
Within the town of Segunda. It has no loss, it’s west of town and you’re going to see the hen field with the bare eye on a farm.
|
#8
|
The Fenix
|
To the west of Loss of life Level, there’s a corral stuffed with chickens. You’ll see the hen field in that very same position, however this can be a limited space.
The East
|
gallo
|
Location
|
#9
|
Good-looking
|
West of Campo Savannah, you’re going to see the hen field in a pen simply outdoor a space.
|
#10
|
Silver Bullet
|
Between Picos Promesa and Costa Vacía, you’re going to see a hen field on best of a trailer.
|
#11
|
The egg
|
It’s in a limited location southwest of Cabo Mirador. Inside of this space there’s a construction, in the event you input you’re going to see the field of the hen in the back of a door that you must ruin the padlock.
|
#12
|
The Magnificent Chicken
|
In Conuco turn on the secondary undertaking “The entirety to lose”. All over this undertaking you must pass to a farm and open a shed. The important thing to the shed is within the home. As you input the shed you’re going to see the hen field.
Esperanza
|
gallo
|
Location
|
#13
|
The white beast
|
At the outskirts of town within the western section, there’s a field of the hen at the ground of the kitchen of a space.
Ubisoft Attach Praise
There are some roosters that you’ll’t in finding them at the A long way Cry 6 map, as they’re rewards from Ubisoft Attach. Those are the roosters that we defined above, named “Yara’s avian mercenaries” and they’re unique. As a way to get them you must hyperlink your Ubisoft account with the sport, play on-line and in “rewards” you’re going to see the entire loose roosters programs.
Those six roosters from Ubisoft Attach are as follows:
- Sergeant Gallo
- Toasty
- The Dragon
- The rival
- The riot
- Frosty