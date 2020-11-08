All licenses issued for the sale of firecrackers in Delhi are suspended, directing police to enforce a complete ban on firecrackers

New Delhi: All licenses issued for the sale of firecrackers in the national capital have been suspended. Delhi Police gave this information on Sunday. It has been said in the information that after the license is suspended, now further action will be taken on the direction of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). Also Read – Drugs Case: Drug recovered from the house of film maker Feroz Nadiadwala in the search operation of NCB, wife arrested

The Delhi government on Friday directed all district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police to implement a complete ban on firecrackers from November 7 to November 30. An order from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) said, “There will be a complete ban on the burning and sale of all types of firecrackers in Delhi from November 7 to November 30.” Also Read – Haryana Government’s U-turn to ban firecrackers, CM Khattar said – Firecrackers can burst for two hours

According to this, ‘District Magistrates and Deputy Commissioners of Police should implement these instructions. There is also a need to submit a daily action report to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee. ”Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced a ban on firecrackers in view of the rise in cases of Corona virus infection amid rising levels of pollution. Also Read – Coconut Barfi: Make this special coconut barfi at home this Diwali, it will be ready immediately

According to the order, “The city is surrounded by the third wave of the Kovid-19 pandemic. Due to the large number of crowd gathering due to celebrating the festival by burning firecrackers, not only will the rules of social distance be violated but the level of air pollution will also increase. ‘

(input language)