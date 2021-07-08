All-Megastar Lynn Wins 6-1 As White Sox Enhance To ten-2 Vs Twins

Lance Lynn allowed one run over six innings in his first get started since incomes a berth at the AL All-Megastar workforce, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 6-1 Wednesday after slicing outfielder Adam Eaton.

Tim Anderson had 4 hits and Leury García hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the second one inning and added a run-scoring triple and a unmarried.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Chicago is 10-2 towards Minnesota this season, outscoring the Twins 91-47. The White Sox had 15 hits for the 3rd time this season to move together with 18- and 16-hit video games.

Lynn (9-3) used to be picked Sunday for his 2nd All-Megastar look, his first since 2012. The 34-year-old right-hander gave up 4 hits and 3 walks, putting out six. He surrendered a season-high six runs in a loss at Houston on June 19 however has allowed two runs over his ultimate 3 begins and 15 innings, decreasing his ERA to at least one.99.

4 relievers mixed for 3 scoreless innings of two-hit reduction.

Michael Pineda (3-5), coming back from greater than 3 weeks at the injured record because of correct elbow irritation, allowed a career-high 12 hits and 5 runs in 5 1/3 innings.

Eaton used to be designated for task to open a roster spot for outfielder Adam Engel, who used to be activated off the injured record after getting better from a strained correct hamstring and went 2 for 4 with a couple of doubles. The 32-year-old Eaton hit .201 with a career-low .642 OPS in 58 video games all over his tenth primary league season.

Rookie Trevor Larnach led off the fourth along with his 7th house run, a pressure into the bullpens in left-center. Minnesota has misplaced seven of 9, together with 5 towards the AL Central-leading White Sox.

García’s 3rd homer and Anderson’s RBI double within the 5th constructed a 3-1 lead, and García hit a run-scoring triple in a two-run 6th that integrated Jake Burger’s RBI double.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: C Yasmani Grandal had surgical procedure on Wednesday to fix a torn tendon in his left knee. Grandal, who used to be positioned at the injured record the day past, had returned to Chicago for additional trying out. The White Sox be expecting him to go back this season however will replace the unique analysis of four-to-six weeks. … Twins: 3B Josh Donaldson used to be out of the lineup for the fourth instantly sport with a strained correct hamstring, Donaldson will undergo a complete exercise sooner than Thursday’s sport sooner than figuring out his standing. … RHP Griffin Jax used to be optioned to Triple-A St. Paul to make room at the roster for Pineda.

UP NEXT

White Sox: LHP Dallas Keuchel (6-3, 4.48 ERA) will get started Friday’s collection opener in Baltimore. Keuchel has allowed 12 earned runs in 11 2/3 innings over his ultimate 3 video games, together with two begins.

Twins: LHP J.A. Happ (4-4, 6.09) begins Thursday as Minnesota opens a four-game house collection towards Detroit. Happ is 2-4 with an 8.62 ERA over his ultimate 10 begins. The Tigers are scheduled to begin LHP Tarik Skubal (5-7, 4.35).