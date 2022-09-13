All models of Gigabyte’s RTX 4090 graphics cards have been leaked shortly after their official presentation

We are one week away from NVIDIA presenting the RTX 4000, its new graphics cards long awaited by the public. The closer this announcement gets, the more people learn about everything behind the scenes and the more likely it is for leaks to happen, and that’s what has happened to gigabyte assemblerwhich has revealed its entire line of RTX 4090 graphics cards ahead of time.

In this case, the information comes to us from the EEC itself (Eurasian Economic Commission), which has revealed all the patents for the most powerful models of the green team charts recorded by this assembler. And it is that Gigabyte comes with a lot to offer up its sleeve.

With 5 Aorus models (that is, high-end within what the RTX 4090 are) and 6 standards, ranging from Gaming to Windforce (its cheapest versions), there is a wide variety of benefits, and supposedly prices, to choose from. This would be the entire list of models for NVIDIA’s top-of-the-range graphics card from Gigabyte:

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 AORUS XTREME WATERFORCE (GV-N4090AORUSX W-24GD)

(GV-N4090AORUSX W-24GD) Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 AORUS XTREME WATERBLOCK (GV-N4090AORUSX WB-24GD)

(GV-N4090AORUSX WB-24GD) Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 AORUS XTREME (GV-N4090AORUS X-24GD)

(GV-N4090AORUS X-24GD) Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 AORUS MASTER (GV-N4090AORUS M-24GD)

(GV-N4090AORUS M-24GD) Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 AORUS ELITE (GV-N4090AORUS E-24GD)

(GV-N4090AORUS E-24GD) Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 GAMING OC (GV-N4090GAMING OC-24GD)

(GV-N4090GAMING OC-24GD) Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 GAMING (GV-N4090GAMING-24GD)

(GV-N4090GAMING-24GD) Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 EAGLE OC (GV-N4090EAGLE OC-24GD)

(GV-N4090EAGLE OC-24GD) Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 EAGLE (GV-N4090EAGLE-24GD)

(GV-N4090EAGLE-24GD) Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 WINDFORCE 3X OC (GV-N4090WF3OC-24GD)

(GV-N4090WF3OC-24GD) Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 WINDFORCE 3X (GV-N4090WF3-24GD)

It should be noted that we have at least two models that will use liquid cooling, and that all these variants, in principle, would come with 24 GB of GDDR6X VRAM. On top of that, given the power of the RTX 4090, and therefore its TDP, we see that none of these models use less than 3 fans. Lastly, the Gaming, Eagle and Windforce variants will come both with factory OC as without.