‘All My Kids’ Reboot in the Works With Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos

ABC is in early improvement on a primetime model of the traditional daytime cleaning soap opera “All My Kids.”

The challenge is presently titled “Pine Valley,” named after the fictional Philadelphia suburb that served as the setting for “All My Kids.” In the new sequence, a younger journalist with a secret agenda comes to reveal the darkish and murderous historical past of a city named Pine Valley solely to turn out to be entangled in a feud between the Kane and Santos households.

Leo Richardson is ready to write down and govt produce. Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are hooked up as govt producers beneath their Milojo Productions banner, together with Milojo’s Albert Bianchini. Andrew Stearn of Andrew Stearn Productions may even govt produce, as will Robert Nixon, the son of authentic sequence creator Agnes Nixon. ABC Signature will produce. Milojo is presently beneath a first-look deal at the studio, whereas Andrew Stearn Productions is presently beneath an general deal.

The sequence would mark a homecoming of types for Ripa and Consuelos. Each had been longtime solid members on “All My Kids,” enjoying an onscreen couple. This led to them relationship and finally marrying in actual life. Ripa was on the present as Hayley Vaughan from 1990-2002, whereas Consuelos performed Mateo Santos Sr. from 1995-2002. Each additionally appeared on the present in a number of episodes in 2010 for the fortieth anniversary.

The couple and Milojo have a number of initiatives in the works at current, together with the ABC comedy pilot “Work Spouse.” Ripa will star in and govt produce the pilot, which is predicated on her relationship together with her “Stay with Kelly and Ryan” co-host Ryan Seacrest.

Milojo is repped by CAA.

Richardson was most not too long ago a author and co-producer on The CW’s “Katy Keene.” His different credit embody “Eastenders” and “Star.” He’s repped by UTA, Nameless Content material, and Morris Yorn.