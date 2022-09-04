All my life playing Yu-Gi-Oh! and these 5 details of Cross Duel are super interesting to me

Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel is the new installment for mobile devices of Konami’s famous anime and card game. After the launch of Master Duel, the company has decided to make a change and bet on duels between four players. However, are these clashes as we imagined? I’ll tell you!

Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel will arrive on september 6 for mobile devices, featuring duels for four players through different game modes. Although we can think that it is another delivery that is added to Master Duel or Duel Links, the truth is that this time it is not like that. Konami has decided to put aside the traditional duels that we all know and bet on a way of playing, whether cooperative or competitive, quite innovative. Allow me at this point to tell you that I am a player of Yu-Gi-Oh! for as long as I can remember, whether it was from a very early age buying those “fake” packages in which you always got Exodia, even in adult life having albums and albums of official letters, being attentive to all the new collections that are released or have my own Konami player card. I have played the vast majority of titles that have been, from PlayStation 1 to DS and, of course, the new ones that are released. As you can see, I think I know something about the game. I’ve had a bit of a foray into competitive decks, creating a legion of Salamangreats back in the day, even if it’s not my style of play. I prefer to sit with friends, with decks made by us and see what happens. In fact, we had a group just to play and this is where the crux of the matter lies.

For years, my friends and I have held mass duels, all against all, making up the rules based on the official ones. What happens if you activate a Mirror Force and you have 3 rivals? Affects everyone? And the Raigeki? Those were the questions that were debated until reaching a consensus, creating our own common code. Now, with the arrival of Cross Duel it seemed that all these unknowns were going to be answered at last, however, what I have seen has been something totally unprecedented. For this reason, I have to tell you about the 5 most significant novelties that I have been able to observe and how they fit within what is already established.

game lines

I think one of the news more significant would be the existence of playing lanes. It is a concept that explained is somewhat more complicated to visualize, but that, broadly speaking, would be like the direction in which our cards and monsters act. I was talking to you before about the consensus we reached to know when a card affected who. Now, it is totally clear. Each card acts in its lane. This causes you to essentially have three open fronts: center, left and right. Depending on the deck played on your flanks or the central enemy, we will have to establish one strategy or another. This can be problematic, since it forces us to prioritize our cards by branches, but without a doubt, it adds an extra component that forces us to remodel certain decks to have more width. We don’t yet know if this will change the limited card list, for example, though I don’t think there will be too many changes at the moment.

The boss fights

The cooperative way It is largely based on these boss fights, although we can also fragment the duels. These encounters consist of a central enemy that we will have to defeat together using the lanes. To quickly understand the concept, it would be like Pokémon GO Raids, but brought to this card game. We are talking about a new system, never seen before, for which I personally see good applications in order to learn how this new way of playing works. Obviously, our victory will result in a series of rewards that will allow us to improve our cards and decks.

The cross field

It is not the first time that we see combats of more than two players, but never conceived this way. The field that was generally conceived as a horizontal space with 5 Monster slots, 5 Spell and Trap slots, 2 Pendulum zones and 2 Link Summons to perform the “U”, is now reduced to a space of three Monster slots. and 3 Spell and Trap Cards, plus the Graveyard. This leads me to mention the fact that Special Summons like XYZ, Pendulums, Synchro or Links, there is no trace, at least for now. It is not the first time this has been done; if we remember Duel Links, the field and the rules were also simplified. This does not mean that the evolution of the game will not come, but for now we have the most primitive base to be able to play, being a simple way to implement the new game system, both for veterans and new players.

The presence of all editions

On the other hand, we have an Individual Mode that allows us to explore the different editions of Yu-Gi-Oh!. Of course, in a more aesthetic-referential way than anything else. As I was telling you, the presence of Monsters is limited to Normal or Effect Monsters, but nothing of the rest of the types. We can play with the protagonists of Vrains or Seven and yes I have seen Trickstars announced, but not their Links. However, I think it is a good detail that they have decided to collect all the seasons, since this opens up very promising future scenarios in case this bet is successful and gives variety when it comes to forming decks.

monster abilities

And finally, another point that I found quite interesting and curious. All monsters have skills that can be unlocked. Any player knows that this is very particular and unheard of. I’m still not sure if I like it and I would like to try it first to make an opinion, but it seems that there are different levels of improvement of a card. I still don’t know how it can affect the development of a game or if the existence of an ability can break the opponent’s strategy due to a surprise component that is impossible to foresee, but I think it is one of the most noteworthy novelties to take into account. However, on a positive note, this can encourage player engagement and boost a sense of progress and improvement within the game itself, thus encouraging players to embark on four-player matches and Raids.

As I was telling you, Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel debuts on iOS and Android on Tuesday, September 6. You can now pre-register on the game’s official website, which, as usual in these cases, will be totally free.