All NBA 2K23 covers announced, with four players and five editions

Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker will star in the standard edition of the new basketball game.

We already knew that those responsible were preparing the announcement of NBA 2K23 for this month of July, and we finally know the main details. The new installment of basketball 2K Sports not only has Michael Jordan been confirmed as the protagonist, but there are more stars for the different editions.

The Standard Edition of the game will feature a current player, as has become customary in the franchise lately. Is about Devin Bookermain reference of the Phoenix Suns (along with Chris Paul), one of the most fit teams in recent seasons.

Booker will have two different covers: one for the Standard Edition, which you can see above, and one for the Deluxe Digital Editionwhich brings additional content to NBA 2K23 and has the particularity that it includes both versions: both the previous generation and the new generation.

If we are getting hooked on the WNBA, the women’s competition, this year the WNBA edition, with two protagonists on the cover and extra content in the form of clothes for the My Career mode. The chosen ones are Sue Birdde Seattle Storm, y Diana Taurasiwho plays for the Phoenix Mercury.

The image of the Michael Jordan Edition and the Championship Edition It will be none other than Michael Jordan himself, ideal as it is installment number 23. Next, we detail all the extras that each of the editions bring.

Pre-order bonus (all editions)

5.000 VC



5,000 MyTEAM Points



10 MyTEAM Promotional Packs (delivered one a week)



One Skill Boost of each type for MyCAREER



One Gatorade Booster of each type



Devin Booker My PLAYER T-Shirt



Average 95 Devin Booker MyTEAM Free Agent Card



Extras Digital Deluxe

10K MyTEAM Points



10 MyTEAM Tokens



23 MyTEAM Promotional Packs



Receive 10 when you first start the game plus an Amethyst Topper pack, then receive 2 per week for 6 weeks.



Devin Booker’s Sapphire and Michael Jordan’s Ruby Cards by MyTEAM



1 Libre Agent Option Pack



1 Jordan Diamond Shoes



1 Ruby Trainer Card Pack



10 Skill Boosts of each type for MyCAREER



10 Gatorade enhancers of each type



1 Double XP Coin for 2 Hours



4 Cover Star T-shirts



1 Backpack and Arm Sleeves



1 Custom Cover Star Skateboard



Extras WNBA Edition

1 Sue Bird Jersey in The W and MyCAREER



1 Diana Taurasi sweater in The W and in MyCAREER



Extras Michael Jordan Edition

100K VC



10K MyTEAM Points



10 MyTEAM Tokens



23 MyTEAM Promotional Packs



Receive 10 when you first start the game plus an Amethyst Topper pack, then receive 2 per week for 6 weeks.



Devin Booker’s Sapphire and Michael Jordan’s Ruby Cards by MyTEAM



1 Libre Agent Option Pack



1 Jordan Diamond Shoes



1 Ruby Trainer Card Pack



10 Skill Boosts of each type for MyCAREER



10 Gatorade enhancers of each type



1 Double XP Coin for 2 Hours



4 Cover Star T-shirts



1 backpack and arm sleeves



1 Custom Cover Star Skateboard



Championship Edition Extras

12-month subscription to NBA League Pass



100K VC



10% EXP increase in MyTEAM season progression



10K MyTEAM Points



10 MyTEAM Tokens



23 MyTEAM Promotional Packs



Receive 10 when you first launch the game plus an Amethyst topper pack, then receive 2 per week for 6 weeks.



Cards Sapphire by Devin Booker and Ruby by Michael Jordan MyTEAM



1 Libre Agent Option Pack



1 Jordan Diamond Shoes



1 Ruby Trainer Card Pack



10% XP increase in MyCAREER season progression



Go Kart inspired by Michael Jordan



10 Boosts for each type of MyCAREER Skill Boost



10 Gatorade Boosters of each type



1 x 2 Hour Double EXP Coin



4 Cover Star T-shirts



1 backpack and arm sleeves



1 Cover Star skateboard with custom design



If you don’t know the release date yet, let me tell you before you go that NBA 2K23 will hit the day. September 9 a PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One y Xbox Series X|S.

More about: NBA 2K23, 2K, 2K Sports, NBA, Cover and Editions.